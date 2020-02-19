EPICA And APOCALYPTICA To Team Up For Fall 2020 'Epic Apocalypse' European Tour

February 19, 2020 0 Comments

This fall, Dutch symphonic titans EPICA and Finnish cello masters APOCALYPTICA will join forces for the "Epic Apocalypse Tour". The tour comes in support of EPICA's upcoming album, which will be released later this year. Support on all dates will be provided by Helsinki prog metallers WHEEL.

EPICA's Simone Simons comments: "To celebrate the upcoming release of our long-awaited eighth album, we are going to bring the 'Epic Apocalypse Tour' to Europe together with our friends from the mighty APOCALYPTICA. It's a great new step as we'll be playing some bigger venues which allows us to add some new exciting production to the show as well. We couldn't be more excited to present our new songs and to finally tour with APOCALYPTICA. See you there!"

APOCALYPTICA's Eicca Toppinen adds: "This is all about adventure, exploration and bringing the dynamic excitement of symphonic metal to yet more fans both old and new. 'Cell-0' is, for us, a return to our roots while exploring new artistic universes within that realm, and this tour will help our horizons expand even further. So come one, come all, because we are going to present a great night of entertainment."

"Epic Apocalypse Tour" dates:

Oct. 21 - CH - Zurich - Komplex
Oct. 22 - CH - Lausanne - Komplex
Oct. 23 - IT - Milan - Fabrique
Oct. 25 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra
Oct. 26 - CZ - Brno - Hala vodova
Oct. 27 - D - Munich - Tonhalle
Oct. 29 - S - Stockholm - Berns
Oct. 30 - N - Oslo - Sentrum
Oct. 31 - DK - Copenhagen - Amager bio
Nov. 02 - D - Hannover - Capitol
Nov. 03 - D - Hamburg - Docks
Nov. 04 - D - Berlin - Columbiahalle
Nov. 06 - PL - Warsaw - Progresja
Nov. 08 - D - Leipzig - Haus Auensee
Nov. 09 - AT - Vienna - Gasometer
Nov. 26 - P - Lisbon - Coliseum
Nov. 28 - E - Murcia - Gamma
Nov. 29 - E - Madrid - La Riviera
Nov. 30 - E - Barcelona - Razzmatazz
Dec. 03 - F - Paris - Zenith
Dec. 04 - BE - Brussels - AB
Dec. 05 - UK - London - Roundhouse
Dec. 07 - UK - Bristol - O2 Academy
Dec. 08 - UK - Glasgow - O2 Academy
Dec. 09 - UK - Manchester - Academy
Dec. 11 - NL - Amsterdam - AFAS Live
Dec. 12 - LUX - Luxembourg - Den atelier
Dec. 15 - DE - Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria
Dec. 16 - DE - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
Dec. 17 - DE - Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena

Tickets for all shows and VIP upgrades will be on sale from 10:00 a.m. CET on Friday, February 21.

