EPICA And APOCALYPTICA To Team Up For Fall 2020 'Epic Apocalypse' European Tour

This fall, Dutch symphonic titans EPICA and Finnish cello masters APOCALYPTICA will join forces for the "Epic Apocalypse Tour". The tour comes in support of EPICA's upcoming album, which will be released later this year. Support on all dates will be provided by Helsinki prog metallers WHEEL.

EPICA's Simone Simons comments: "To celebrate the upcoming release of our long-awaited eighth album, we are going to bring the 'Epic Apocalypse Tour' to Europe together with our friends from the mighty APOCALYPTICA. It's a great new step as we'll be playing some bigger venues which allows us to add some new exciting production to the show as well. We couldn't be more excited to present our new songs and to finally tour with APOCALYPTICA. See you there!"

APOCALYPTICA's Eicca Toppinen adds: "This is all about adventure, exploration and bringing the dynamic excitement of symphonic metal to yet more fans both old and new. 'Cell-0' is, for us, a return to our roots while exploring new artistic universes within that realm, and this tour will help our horizons expand even further. So come one, come all, because we are going to present a great night of entertainment."

"Epic Apocalypse Tour" dates:

Oct. 21 - CH - Zurich - Komplex

Oct. 22 - CH - Lausanne - Komplex

Oct. 23 - IT - Milan - Fabrique

Oct. 25 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra

Oct. 26 - CZ - Brno - Hala vodova

Oct. 27 - D - Munich - Tonhalle

Oct. 29 - S - Stockholm - Berns

Oct. 30 - N - Oslo - Sentrum

Oct. 31 - DK - Copenhagen - Amager bio

Nov. 02 - D - Hannover - Capitol

Nov. 03 - D - Hamburg - Docks

Nov. 04 - D - Berlin - Columbiahalle

Nov. 06 - PL - Warsaw - Progresja

Nov. 08 - D - Leipzig - Haus Auensee

Nov. 09 - AT - Vienna - Gasometer

Nov. 26 - P - Lisbon - Coliseum

Nov. 28 - E - Murcia - Gamma

Nov. 29 - E - Madrid - La Riviera

Nov. 30 - E - Barcelona - Razzmatazz

Dec. 03 - F - Paris - Zenith

Dec. 04 - BE - Brussels - AB

Dec. 05 - UK - London - Roundhouse

Dec. 07 - UK - Bristol - O2 Academy

Dec. 08 - UK - Glasgow - O2 Academy

Dec. 09 - UK - Manchester - Academy

Dec. 11 - NL - Amsterdam - AFAS Live

Dec. 12 - LUX - Luxembourg - Den atelier

Dec. 15 - DE - Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria

Dec. 16 - DE - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

Dec. 17 - DE - Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena

Tickets for all shows and VIP upgrades will be on sale from 10:00 a.m. CET on Friday, February 21.