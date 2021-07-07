ENUFF Z'NUFF To Release Vintage '80s Demos In New Box Set 'Never Enuff'

From the vault of bassist Chip Z'Nuff and vocalist Donnie Vie comes this long-buried treasure of early '80s demos that chronicle the very birth of melodic glam rockers ENUFF Z'NUFF. "Never Enuff - Rarities & Demos", officially scheduled for release on August 27, features high-quality studio recordings consisting entirely of previously unreleased, original material written by Z'Nuff and Vie as they honed their songcraft in the years leading up to their 1989 Atlantic Records self-titled debut album, which featured the massive hit singles "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle". All of the band's elements were present in these early days — THE BEATLES-esque melodies, the dynamic harmonies, and the feel-good, hippy-vibe energy — all of which have served to make ENUFF Z'NUFF one of the longest-lasting acts to emerge from the glam metal explosion. Just give a listen to the melodic rocker "Bye Bye Love" that the band shares today on digital platforms. No, it's not a cover of THE EVERLY BROTHERS' well-known song but its melody is just as effervescent and unforgettable, and but a taste of things to come.
The "Never Enuff" box comes in both physical formats, as either a 3CD set or 4LP vinyl set with spectacular psychedelic colored vinyl. Both formats include a deluxe booklet featuring numerous rare and unseen photos of the band, many of them shot by veteran photographer Paul Natkin, as well as fan-submitted photos from over the years. The booklet's liner notes were penned by Z'Nuff and Vie themselves, sharing details about their early struggles in making a name for themselves, defining and refining the band's sound, and surviving their hard-partying youth.
Track listing:
Disc 1: McNulty's Basement
01. Bye Bye Love
02. I Won't Forget
03. Say It Isn't So
04. Girl Crazy
05. Tears Away
06. New Night Tonight
07. Just What You Want
08. Love On Your Mind
09. I Want You Back
10. Never Let You Go
11. Everyone Says No
12. I Can't Get Over You
Disc 2: Prairie Street
01. Temporarily Disconnected
02. The Real Thing
03. Number One
04. Higher
05. Enough's Enough
06. Why Does It Have To End
07. Million Miles Away
08. Misery
09. Soldier's Story
10. Valentine
11. Tossed In My Face
12. Maybe Someday
13. Fallin' In Love
14. Will You Remember
15. 1, 2, 3
Disc 3: Longwood Towers
01. Crazy Night
02. Still Lovers
03. Somewhere Else For Me
04. Help
05. Holdin' Out 4 More
06. Yesterday's Gone
07. How Does It Feel
08. I Don't Mind
09. So Fine
10. Cupid's Laughing
11. Tara Nichole
12. No Girl Of Mine
13. Look What You Do