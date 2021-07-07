ENUFF Z'NUFF To Release Vintage '80s Demos In New Box Set 'Never Enuff'

From the vault of bassist Chip Z'Nuff and vocalist Donnie Vie comes this long-buried treasure of early '80s demos that chronicle the very birth of melodic glam rockers ENUFF Z'NUFF. "Never Enuff - Rarities & Demos", officially scheduled for release on August 27, features high-quality studio recordings consisting entirely of previously unreleased, original material written by Z'Nuff and Vie as they honed their songcraft in the years leading up to their 1989 Atlantic Records self-titled debut album, which featured the massive hit singles "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle". All of the band's elements were present in these early days — THE BEATLES-esque melodies, the dynamic harmonies, and the feel-good, hippy-vibe energy — all of which have served to make ENUFF Z'NUFF one of the longest-lasting acts to emerge from the glam metal explosion. Just give a listen to the melodic rocker "Bye Bye Love" that the band shares today on digital platforms. No, it's not a cover of THE EVERLY BROTHERS' well-known song but its melody is just as effervescent and unforgettable, and but a taste of things to come.

The "Never Enuff" box comes in both physical formats, as either a 3CD set or 4LP vinyl set with spectacular psychedelic colored vinyl. Both formats include a deluxe booklet featuring numerous rare and unseen photos of the band, many of them shot by veteran photographer Paul Natkin, as well as fan-submitted photos from over the years. The booklet's liner notes were penned by Z'Nuff and Vie themselves, sharing details about their early struggles in making a name for themselves, defining and refining the band's sound, and surviving their hard-partying youth.

Track listing:

Disc 1: McNulty's Basement

01. Bye Bye Love

02. I Won't Forget

03. Say It Isn't So

04. Girl Crazy

05. Tears Away

06. New Night Tonight

07. Just What You Want

08. Love On Your Mind

09. I Want You Back

10. Never Let You Go

11. Everyone Says No

12. I Can't Get Over You

Disc 2: Prairie Street

01. Temporarily Disconnected

02. The Real Thing

03. Number One

04. Higher

05. Enough's Enough

06. Why Does It Have To End

07. Million Miles Away

08. Misery

09. Soldier's Story

10. Valentine

11. Tossed In My Face

12. Maybe Someday

13. Fallin' In Love

14. Will You Remember

15. 1, 2, 3

Disc 3: Longwood Towers

01. Crazy Night

02. Still Lovers

03. Somewhere Else For Me

04. Help

05. Holdin' Out 4 More

06. Yesterday's Gone

07. How Does It Feel

08. I Don't Mind

09. So Fine

10. Cupid's Laughing

11. Tara Nichole

12. No Girl Of Mine

13. Look What You Do