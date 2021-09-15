ENUFF Z'NUFF To Release 'Hardrock Nite' Covers Album

ENUFF Z'NUFF's fondness for the legendary rock 'n roll band THE BEATLES has been more than well documented over the years. The band, now led by co-founder Chip Z'Nuff, has finally decided to go all in on that fandom and has announced the release of "Enuff Z'Nuff's Hardrock Nite", a covers album of some of their favorite BEATLES songs as well as songs from BEATLES' members post-BEATLES bands. The album will be released on November 12. Fans can get their first taste of music from the album with the release of "Cold Turkey" (PLASTIC ONO BAND cover).

On "Enuff Z'Nuff's Hardrock Nite", the band offers their reinterpretation of tracks from the world-famous Liverpool musicians' repertoire with no samples, no synthesizers, no wizards behind the curtain, just four cats in the studio paying respect to their heroes. "Enuff Z'Nuff's Hardrock Nite" is a colorful Cadillac Escalade driving 100 mph on the freeway without rules or regulation and just livin' the dream.

When the band first emerged on the wider scene, ENUFF Z'NUFF was acclaimed as rock's "Next Big Thing". They were power-pop princes in glam-metal clothing and aptly described as THE BEATLES and CHEAP TRICK combined and reinvented for late 1980s U.S. hard rock musical landscape. Longtime fans of the band have yearned, begged, and wished for a BEATLES covers album from the band and now, finally, ENUFF Z' NUFF pay tribute to their main inspiration and musical heroes with "Enuff Z'Nuff's Hardrock Nite" in their own inimitable and rocking fashion.

Now centered around bass player and vocalist Chip Z'nuff, ENUFF Z'NUFF is still delivering the band's patented power pop melded with hard rock stylings. Originally formed in 1984 in Chicago, Illinois, the band received its big break in 1989 when it signed to Atco/Atlantic Records. Founding members Chip Z'Nuff and Donnie Vie were joined by guitarist Derek Frigo and drummer Vikki Foxx and they commenced work on their major label debut. The self-titled album was a monster hit and spawned two evergreen singles, "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle". Both received constant airplay on radio and heavy rotation on MTV, spending over 60 weeks in the Top 10. 1991 saw the band release their sophomore album, "Strength". The album had more of a hard rock overtone and sustained the success achieved on the first album. The band made high-profile television and radio appearances on the likes of "David Letterman" and "Howard Stern" and was featured in Rolling Stone's Hot Issue as "The Next Big Thing". The band soldiered on during the new musical climates of the '90s and have since gone on to release over a dozen more studio records.

"Enuff Z'Nuff's Hardrock Nite" track listing:

01. Magical Mystery Tour
02. Cold Turkey
03. Eleanor Rigby
04. Live And Let Die
05. Dear Prudence
06. Helter Skelter
07. Jet
08. Revolution
09. Back In The U.S.S.R.
10. With A Little Help From My Friends

ENUFF Z'NUFF is:

Chip Z'Nuff - Vocals, Fender bass, & electric guitar
Tony Fennell - Rhythm & lead guitar, vox, keyboards, & strings
Tory Stoffregen - Lead guitar, slide
Daniel Benjamin Hill - Drums & Percussion


