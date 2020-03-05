ENTER SHIKARI Releases Music Video For 'The Dreamer's Hotel'

British rockers ENTER SHIKARI will release their sixth album, "Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible", on April 17. The official music video for the disc's first single, "The Dreamer's Hotel", can be seen below. The clip was shot in Paris in February and directed by visual artist Polygon (TAME IMPALA, BRING ME THE HORIZON), who also helmed the video for ENTER SHIKARI's previous single, "Stop The Clocks".

"We took another wonderful trip to Paris once again to record a video with our friend Polygon," says vocalist Rou Reynolds. "We built minimal hotel sets and used psychedelic analogue effects to create a space that reflects the hope but also the desolation of the song."

"Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible" is produced to dazzling effect by renowned frontman and visionary Rou Reynolds from a band at the peak of their creative output with a unique story, underlining their 13-year succession as a pioneering and uncompromising musical force. This is an album about possibility, the unnerving irony of endless possibility, the band asking themselves what they can achieve as the world questions "what is possible?"

"Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible" is a lucid soundtrack for a new decade, with a poignant social commentary that expertly leads the listener from pure pop to scorching punk-rock fury, through four-to-the-floor beats and beautiful orchestral composition. "Waltzing Off The Face Of The Earth" (I. Crescendo) and (II. Plangevole) draws you into the madness of modern life, "you can’t trust your own eyes, and you only hear lies, our future’s been denied and there’s nowhere to hide now that nothing is true and everything is possible." "Elegy For Extinction" is a classical gem recorded in Prague with the City Of Prague Symphony Orchestra and arranged by renowned film and television soundtrack composer George Fenton ("Gandhi", "Blue Planet", "Planet Earth", "Groundhog Day", "My Name Is Joe"), and the first single "The Dreamers Hotel" is a lavishly produced anthem.

The last decade has seen ENTER SHIKARI increase their stature year on year, a rare career story which has taken them to four Top 10 albums in the U.K., millions of streams, huge sellout world tours (most recently in Russia and two American), as well as multiple awards: last year crowned Best British Band by Rock Sound, with Best Album from Kerrang! for "The Spark" at 2018's Awards.

"Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible" track listing:

01. The Great Unknown

02. Crossing The Rubicon

03. The Dreamer's Hotel

04. Waltzing Off The Face Of The Earth (I. Crescendo)

05. Modern Living…

06. Apocoholics Anonymous (Main Theme In B Minor)

07. The Pressure's On

08. Reprise 3

09. T.I.N.A.

10. Elegy For Extinction

11. Marionettes (I. The Discovery Of Strings)

12. Marionettes (II. The Ascent)

13. Satellites

14. The King

15. Waltzing Off The Face Of The Earth (II. Piangevole)

Photo credit: Derek Ridgers

