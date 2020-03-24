ENSLAVED To Release 'Utgard' Album In The Fall; Cover Artwork Unveiled

Norwegian metal avant-gardists ENSLAVED will release their new album, "Utgard", in the fall via Nuclear Blast. The disc was tracked in Bergen in Duper Studio and next door at drummer Iver Sandøy's Solslottet Studio before it was mixed at Fascination Street in Örebro, Sweden with Jens Bogren.
The first single and video from "Utgard" will be made available on May 22.
ENSLAVED unveiled the "Utgard" album cover in a social media post earlier today. The band stated: "This is the 9th consecutive album cover artwork done by Truls Espedal — and like the album itself it is definitely on the wavelength of the long-distance pulse from the ENSLAVED generator. It is a piece of art that mirrors a massive concept and a band that is also more lyrically and philosophically inspired than ever before. That Truls is a master of his art is established a long time ago, but he has truly outdone himself on this interpretation of our Utgard. Just looking at how the colors and techniques are used to create the depth and grandiosity of the horizon. The perfect travelling companion into these uncharted territories."
This past January, ENSLAVED filmed a new music video at the South Coast of Iceland and Reykjanes. For the new clip, frontman Grutle Kjellson spent five days in Iceland with video producer Gaui H from Gaui H Pic, his production assistant Marita Joensen and the actors Striga and Kolbeinn.
ENSLAVED founding member and guitarist Ivar Bjørnson previously stated about the upcoming LP: "The new material I feel is very powerful. The ENSLAVED signature is there, but there is a wild drive and a level of energy that makes me extremely excited. All five members have poured their dedication and souls into the preparations, and there are new sides to the band shown that will elevate this album."
ENSLAVEDs' last LP, "E", came out in 2017.
*** UTGARD - THE JOURNEY BEGINS *** First of all, we'd like to sincerely thank you for the warm reception of our latest publications about our upcoming new album 'Utgard'! We understand that our recent communication also raised some questions and calls for transparent explanations. Let us reassure you that all of us are fine and in good health! Due to the current situation, we took the decision together with our label Nuclear Blast to postpone the release of 'Utgard' to the fall. Therefore, as you can imagine, the whole schedule had to be adjusted quickly! We understand that seeing a video teaser followed by nothing has been confusing. As of today, we can announce that our first single and video will be released on May 22nd, and we can't wait to share this new music with you all! We are sure you understand that this is for the best.
