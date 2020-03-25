ENSLAVED To Perform At Online Music Festival Next Week

March 25, 2020 0 Comments

Norwegian metal avant-gardists ENSLAVED will perform at the Verftet Online Music Festival in Bergen, Norway on April 1. The online event will be streamed via BT.no and YouTube.

The band states: "When the old Bergen ring-fox Mikal Telle asked us to join his and local venue USF's fantastic initiative that is this festival, we pretty much said 'yes and thanks for asking!' before he could finish the sentence.

"Of course, we are itching to play now that the world of live music is on halt, but we also saw a chance to get our live music out there to all the fantastic fans out there. The studio recordings is, of course, a pillar in what ENSLAVED is, but without the other pillar of playing high-energy shows and creating musical magick together with our magnificent audience, things get out of balance. Now we will have a chance to restore that balance for a virtual time with all of you — and time is time no matter what matter it moves through, right? See you in the ether!"

ENSLAVED will release its new album, "Utgard", in the fall via Nuclear Blast. The disc was tracked in Bergen in Duper Studio and next door at drummer Iver Sandøy's Solslottet Studio before it was mixed at Fascination Street in Örebro, Sweden with Jens Bogren.

The first single and video from "Utgard" will be made available on May 22.

This past January, ENSLAVED filmed a new music video at the South Coast of Iceland and Reykjanes. For the new clip, frontman Grutle Kjellson spent five days in Iceland with video producer Gaui H from Gaui H Pic, his production assistant Marita Joensen and the actors Striga and Kolbeinn.

ENSLAVED founding member and guitarist Ivar Bjørnson previously stated about the upcoming LP: "The new material I feel is very powerful. The ENSLAVED signature is there, but there is a wild drive and a level of energy that makes me extremely excited. All five members have poured their dedication and souls into the preparations, and there are new sides to the band shown that will elevate this album."

ENSLAVEDs' last LP, "E", came out in 2017.

Posted by Verftet Online Music Festival on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

