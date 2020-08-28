ENSLAVED Releases Music Video For New Single 'Urjotun'

Norway's avantgarde metal heroes ENSLAVED have released the third single, "Urjotun" from their upcoming album, "Utgard", due on October 2 via Nuclear Blast. The track, one of their most experimental yet, is accompanied by a psychedelic video detailing dark visions and a journey to the outer reaches of the subconscious.

Vocalist Grutle Kjellson commented: "The lyrical idea for 'Urjotun' had been spinning around in the chaos in the back of my head for quite a while, when Ivar sent me the riff-demo last autumn. I knew instantly that this was it, the very soundtrack of the rise of the primeval giant, the Urjotun! Our mutual love and fascination for that early Kraut rock scene and for bands like TANGERINE DREAM and KRAFTWERK finally fully ascended in an ENSLAVED song, almost 30 years after we picked up those legendary Kraut albums. It's funny, that in Germany they referred to this kind of music as 'Kosmische Musik,' cosmic music! And that is exactly what this song is about; cosmic chaos. On top of this, director David Hall made a perfect projection and visualization of our troubled minds."

"Utgard" track listing:

01. Fires In The Dark

02. Jettegryta

03. Sequence

04. Homebound

05. Utgardr

06. Urjotun

07. Flight Of Thought And Memory

08. Storms Of Utgard

09. Distant Seasons

Regarding the "Utgard" album title, the band commented: "'Utgard' bears countless meanings to us; an image, metaphor, an esoteric 'location', a word on its own, etc. — on different levels and layers. From Norse mythology we know it as a landscape were the giants roam; where the gods of Asgard have no control; dangerous, chaotic, uncontrollable and where madness, creativeness, humor and chaos dwells.

"The album is a journey into and through 'Utgard'. It is a place of unification of that which is above and that which lies below. It is not about avoiding fear of the pitch-black darkness (it will keep on growing until the next confrontation), but to go into the darkness itself. This is the rebirth of the individual. In a world that has become so obsessed with the false lights of greed, jealousy and egotism this is a necessary journey.

"'Utgard' is not a fairytale, it is a vital part of both your mind and your surroundings, and it has been since the dawn of mankind. Acknowledging that this realm exists and is a vital part of the self, has inspired us deeply since the early days of our lives. Enjoy our journey to the outer limits."

ENSLAVED unveiled the "Utgard" album cover in a social media post in March. The band stated: "This is the 9th consecutive album cover artwork done by Truls Espedal — and like the album itself it is definitely on the wavelength of the long-distance pulse from the ENSLAVED generator. It is a piece of art that mirrors a massive concept and a band that is also more lyrically and philosophically inspired than ever before. That Truls is a master of his art is established a long time ago, but he has truly outdone himself on this interpretation of our Utgard. Just looking at how the colors and techniques are used to create the depth and grandiosity of the horizon. The perfect travelling companion into these uncharted territories."

ENSLAVEDs' last LP, "E", came out in 2017.

