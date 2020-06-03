ENSLAVED Announces 'Cinematic Summer Tour 2020'

ENSLAVED has announces the "Cinematic Summer Tour 2020". After a successful, innovative streaming event on April 1 from Verftet Online Music, the Norwegian avant garde metal heroes will be taking it one step further to enlighten our concert-less summer with a series of online events that are much more than just streamed concerts...

For this forward-thinking concept, ENSLAVED joins forces with three festivals to present fans with three different shows:

* July 30: In cooperation with Roadburn, the tour starts with a "Chronicles Of The Northbound" show. Fans will be invited by the festival to choose their favourite ENSLAVED songs to create a career-spanning set.

* August 20: The second show will be a "Below The Lights" set, presented by Beyond The Gates festival.

September 30: The band will end their virtual tour at Summer Breeze festival with a presentation of their new album in its entirety: "Utgard - The Journey Within".

Guitarist Ivar states: "'We must stick apart' is a proverb of Discordianism (a religion I might or might not have just made up) that might fit the situation we are all in now. We are all isolated in various degrees; and we all miss live music. So, we have stuck apart and with our fantastic team of super people in management, label and booking, plus three of our best friends who happen to be the very creme de la creme of European Festivals; we are now able to present this digital festival tour. We are already hard at work preparing sets and shows that will make this one for the (e-)books. Thank you for your support, faith in us and patience — to have fans like you is an absolute privilege. See you in the ether!"

Each digital concert, which will be available on the ENSLAVED YouTube channel, will be accompanied by different fringe events. More will be revealed about these with each individual event announcement.

To give everyone the chance to be part of this event, all three shows will be free of charge.

ENSLAVED's new album, "Utgard", will be released in the fall via Nuclear Blast.

