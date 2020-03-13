EMMURE Releases New Video And Single, 'Gypsy Disco'

Following their late 2019 single "Pigs Ear", metal juggernauts EMMURE continue to tease their forthcoming, eighth studio album that's due out later this year. Today, the band has revealed a video for a crushing new song titled "Gypsy Disco".

EMMURE's latest track touches on the subject of suicide prevention, a topic near and dear to the band.

The clip for "Gypsy Disco" was directed by Eric DiCarlo (FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, SAVAGE HANDS), who stated about the process: "Working with [vocalist] Frankie [Palmeri] on this video was a really cool experience. First and foremost, the song kicks ass. This allowed me to shoot/edit pretty aggressively and slam some really intense visuals in your face. Combine that with some narrative (that is both introspective and tells a story of failure) being broadcasted through a form of media and you have yourself a visual representation of EMMURE's new album. I'd also like to note that we ended the video with a direct contact to the suicide hotline for anyone that may relate or feel alone."

Summoning the most brutal barebones, punishing metallic hardcore with some of the catchiest nu-metal inspired Active Rock rhythm around, EMMURE makes its awaited return with no feigned sophistication, no phoned-in sloganeering, and no calculated drama. Leaving the gossip and the rumor mill in the past, Palmeri, along with guitarist Josh Travis and drummer Josh Miller, has emerged from the studio with a new LP.

EMMURE's latest album, "Look At Yourself", which was released in March 2017. The follow-up to the 2014's "Eternal Enemies" marked EMMURE's first release with SharpTone Records.


