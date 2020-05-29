EMMURE Announces 'Hindsight' Album, Unveils 'Uncontrollable Descent' Video

Heralded as "the most polarizing metal band since LIMP BIZKIT" by Revolver magazine, EMMURE has always let the music do the talking, and it doesn't plan on stopping. Today the band has announced that it will release a new studio album, "Hindsight", digitally on June 26 via Sharptone Records. Physical copies will be made available on July 24.

In support of today's announce, EMMURE has released a new single, "Uncontrollable Descent", off of the forthcoming album. Fans can watch the video below. It follows the release of the album's previous singles "Pig's Ear" and "Gypsy Disco".

Regarding the new single, lead vocalist Frankie Palmeri shares: "The label asked me to attach a quote about the new album and this new single so that there can be some words to chew on as this press release goes out. I am not sure what to say. I simply hope the fans enjoy the song as much as we do and look forward to the full album releasing this year. Beyond that, I don't believe in explaining what the music is supposed to be about. In fact, I consider it creatively bankrupt to rob people of a chance to experience, dissect and create their own unique ownership of what a song potentially represents to them. I want people to hear the music and take away whatever feeling they want.

"If an artist is outright telling you why a song or album was written, not only do I personally find it pretentious, but they might as well spoon feed you your meals and pick out your clothes for you, since you're clearly incapable of thinking for yourself. What makes explaining it even worse than what I already mentioned, is that the message within is literally and figuratively already spelled out for you, so if you can't figure it out or at the very least surmise your own explanation, then you're better off just reading a dictionary if you're too lazy discover the meaning in something for yourself."

"Hindsight" continues the creative partnership between the band's singer (and sole remaining original member) Frankie Palmeri and whirlwind guitarist Joshua Travis, who injected fresh energy into 2017's "Look at Yourself". It reunites the band with producer WZRD BLD, a.k.a. Drew Fulk (DANCE GAVIN DANCE, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BAD WOLVES). But where its predecessor viciously fought through suicidal ideation, feelings of hopelessness, and failure, "Hindsight" is somehow more savage and refined.

EMMURE's confrontational spirit and irresistible hooks won them fans on Rockstar Mayhem, Warped Tour, Knotfest, countless festivals, and on tour with a diverse range of bands that includes FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, AS I LAY DYING, and co-headliners WHITECHAPEL. Across eight albums — like genre classics "Speaker Of The Dead" (2011) and "Eternal Enemies" (2014) — EMMURE battled their way into the extreme music scene like uninvited but necessary guests.

EMMURE's moniker references "immurement," a particularly brutal form of execution where a person was trapped behind walls and simply left to die.

"Hindsight" track listing:

01. (F)inally (U)nderstanding (N)othing

02. Trash Folder

03. Pig's Ear

04. Gypsy Disco

05. I've Scene God

06. Persona Non Grata

07. Thunder Mouth

08. Pan's Dream

09. 203

10. Informal Butterflies

11. Action

12. Bastard Ritual

13. Uncontrollable Descent

