EMERSON LAKE & PALMER Photo Book 'ELP Together And Apart' Due In October

Wymer Publishing has set an October 30 publication date for "ELP Together And Apart", a photographic book on the English progressive rock supergroup EMERSON LAKE & PALMER.

If any band deserves to have homage paid to them with a lavish, limited-edition hardback A4 224-page photographic book, look no further than EMERSON LAKE & PALMER. With their origins going back to the late sixties, these three highly talented individuals portrayed the very essence of musical excesses.

Drawing on countless images and items of memorabilia this large format 224-page book is a treasure trove for the ELP devotees. Crammed full of live and off stage shots "ELP Together And Apart" is exactly that — in words and visuals it portrays Keith Emerson, Greg Lake and Carl Palmer from their days with THE NICE, KING CRIMSON, ARTHUR BROWN'S CRAZY WORLD and ATOMIC ROOSTER, through the ELP years, as well as documenting their solo work and other outside projects. It also includes loads of super-cool memorabilia, including backstage passes, gig posters, media adverts and much more, all reproduced on high-quality art paper.

This is one future collector's item that every self-respecting ELP fan will want to own. Rounding it off, "ELP Together And Apart" is topped and tailed with 15,000 words by musicologist and author Laura Shenton.

"ELP Together And Apart" will prove to be the perfect companion and a valuable addition to any fan's collection.

