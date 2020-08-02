EMERSON LAKE & PALMER Photo Book 'ELP Together And Apart' Due In October

August 2, 2020 0 Comments

EMERSON LAKE & PALMER Photo Book 'ELP Together And Apart' Due In October

Wymer Publishing has set an October 30 publication date for "ELP Together And Apart", a photographic book on the English progressive rock supergroup EMERSON LAKE & PALMER.

If any band deserves to have homage paid to them with a lavish, limited-edition hardback A4 224-page photographic book, look no further than EMERSON LAKE & PALMER. With their origins going back to the late sixties, these three highly talented individuals portrayed the very essence of musical excesses.

Drawing on countless images and items of memorabilia this large format 224-page book is a treasure trove for the ELP devotees. Crammed full of live and off stage shots "ELP Together And Apart" is exactly that — in words and visuals it portrays Keith Emerson, Greg Lake and Carl Palmer from their days with THE NICE, KING CRIMSON, ARTHUR BROWN'S CRAZY WORLD and ATOMIC ROOSTER, through the ELP years, as well as documenting their solo work and other outside projects. It also includes loads of super-cool memorabilia, including backstage passes, gig posters, media adverts and much more, all reproduced on high-quality art paper.

This is one future collector's item that every self-respecting ELP fan will want to own. Rounding it off, "ELP Together And Apart" is topped and tailed with 15,000 words by musicologist and author Laura Shenton.

"ELP Together And Apart" will prove to be the perfect companion and a valuable addition to any fan's collection.

For more information, go to this location.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).