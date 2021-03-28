ELTON JOHN Says He Recently Recorded 'Something' With METALLICA

During the latest episode of Elton John's Apple Music 1 show "Rocket Hour", the legendary singer told guest SG Lewis that he recorded "something" with METALLICA.
"I've just done something with METALLICA," he revealed. "During this lockdown period, I've been working with [the virtual band] GORILLAZ and people like that. I haven't been doing any Elton stuff, but I've been doing great stuff with other people."
It is not clear what project with METALLICA Elton was referring to, but earlier this year, Miley Cyrus said that he upcoming METALLICA covers album will feature John playing the piano on her version of "Nothing Else Matters".
In a January 2021 interview with U.K. radio station Capital FM, Cyrus said: "I did a METALLICA cover of 'Nothing Else Matters' featuring Elton John on piano, I've got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars in this band. I'm so excited about this collaboration."
Cyrus continued: "I mean, having Elton John and METALLICA and me ... I love when ingredients don't quite fit. Or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together, and you gotta have someone like [the song's producer Andrew] Watt that will take that risk."
In September 2019, around the time when METALLICA played two concerts concerts with the San Francisco Symphony at the city's Chase Center, drummer Lars Ulrich posted a picture of him, his wife and John on Instagram, writing: "Beyond inspiring to spend an evening in the company of one of the greatest songwriters and entertainers ever... thank you Elton for your generosity and embracing vibes!"
Last year, John made a guest appearance on on Ozzy Osbourne's "Ordinary Man" album, playing piano and singing on the title track.
Earlier this month, METALLICA celebrated the 35th anniversary of its classic third album, "Master Of Puppets", by performing the song "Battery" on an episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert".
In January, Ulrich told Classic Rock that METALLICA was making "glacial" progress on the follow-up to 2016's "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct" album. Two months earlier, Ulrich said in an interview with Rolling Stone that METALLICA was nearly a month into "some pretty serious writing" sessions for its next studio album. That same month, Lars told Kara Swisher at the CNBC Evolve Summit that he and his METALLICA bandmates have been working on new music for "the last six [to] eight weeks virtually." But he admitted that they have encountered a myriad of technical issues which have slowed their progress.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).