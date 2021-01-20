ELECTRIC BOYS To Release 'Ups!de Down' Album In April

Swedish rockers ELECTRIC BOYS will release their seventh album, "Ups!de Down", on April 30 via by Mighty Music. Once again recorded at Ghost Ward studios, the follow-up to "The Ghost Ward Diaries" was co-produced with David Castillo and showcases the songwriting and performing talents of founding members Conny Bloom on guitar and vocals and Andy Christell on bass while also introducing "Slim" Martin Thomander on guitar. Jolle Atlagic plays all the drums on the album, as the band's original drummer Niclas Sigevall — still very much part of the band — could not leave Los Angeles due to the pandemic.

"Ups!de Down" reflects the turbulent times of this year and spontaneously and organically formed into a concept album tackling adversity and fearmongering and championing the human fighting spirit and ability to transcend even the most difficult situations to find hope and victory over life's circumstances. As such, the album taps into the collective consciousness of 2020, being contemporary while also drawing on a wide variety of influences such as Jimi Hendrix, DEEP PURPLE, David Bowie, '50s rock and roll, THE BEATLES and even the SISTERS OF MERCY. Probably less funky than some of the band's earlier material, it is no less eclectic and provides a potent cocktail reflecting the history of rock and roll and the light and darkness of existence.

The freethinking and rebellious spirit of ELECTRIC BOYS is alive and well in this latest album and the belief in the power of the message of music and its ability to change the world.

People commonly mention to the band that ELECTRIC BOYS songs have changed their lives, inspiring them to take up instruments and how much the band's songs have meant to their fans. Known for his fine guitar work and languidly cool persona Bloom is also recognized for his work with HANOI ROCKS and Ginger in THE WILDHEARTS. Christell also joined HANOI ROCKS with Conny and with his distinctive top knot is the epitome of steady, bellbottom-fluttering rock bass.

The band has a tour planned in Sweden and is hoping to widen and include more dates worldwide as circumstances permit.

"Ups!de Down" will be released in digital, LP (four different colors available) and CD formats.

ELECTRIC BOYS are:

Conny Bloom: Guitar, Vocals

Andy Christell: Bass

"Slim" Martin Thomander: Guitar

Niclas Sigevall: Drums

Jolle Atlagic: Drums (on the album)

Photo by Sven Isaksson