EDGUY/AVANTASIA Singer TOBIAS SAMMET Looks Back On 2020: 'It's Been A Dark Year'

EDGUY and AVANTASIA frontman Tobias Sammet has lamented the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the music industry, with canceled concerts, tours and music festivals, all leaving hundreds of thousands of crew members out of work.

In his end-of-year message on social media, Tobias wrote: "Friends, here's to a better 2021! May you be healthy and happy.

"2020 was difficult, for my job, for our whole industry, for many people's personal economic and mental situations, but probably even more devastating for those who lost loved ones or had to fight hard for their health.

"It's been a dark year but even though there is shadow in this world, where there's a shadow there is light. I know many people who have supported each others, who silently put their own needs or beliefs second in order to prevent further damage, no matter how heavy a wind would blow into their faces doing so.

"Whatever your conviction and belief is, as long as respect and love prevails, hope is going to prevail.

"Who knows what the future holds? I have no clue, but I have hope. We are many! Shine your lights into the darkness... and if the storm descends upon you, so be it! Light prevails!

"Love and health to all of you, you may keep distancing but don't let your hearts keep a distance!

"A coffee-cheers from the studio and whatever 2021 brings, it will for sure bring the best AVANTASIA album of the year!"

This past March, Sammet revealed that he was working on a new album from his AVANTASIA project. The disc will be the follow-up to "Moonglow", which came out last year. In addition, the German singer and songwriter said that his long-running band EDGUY was "on hiatus."

"Moonglow" was released in February 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The album debuted at No. 1 in Germany and also cracked the Top 10 in Sweden, Switzerland, Austria and Spain.

"Moonglow" featured guest apppearances by Geoff Tate (QUEENSRŸCHE), Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS), Jørn Lande (MASTERPLAN), Eric Martin (MR. BIG), Michael Kiske (HELLOWEEN), Bob Catley (MAGNUM), Candice Night (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT), Hansi Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN) and Mille Petrozza (KREATOR).

