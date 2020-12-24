EDDIE VEDDER To Release 'Matter Of Time' Bundle

PEARL JAM frontman Eddie Vedder will release the "Matter Of Time" bundle on Friday, December 25 via Monkeywrench/Republic Records. Just in time for Christmas, he expands on the previously released two-track set and collects a series of acoustic songs and covers performed and recorded throughout 2020. He presents all of these tracks together for the first time in one comprehensive collection which also includes an acoustic cover of Bruce Springsteen's song "Growin' Up".

Among the additions, the project includes a powerful acoustic rendition of "Future Days" from the 2020 Game Awards, which he performed remotely and beamed into the show. The track originally concluded PEARL JAM's 2013 tenth album "Lightning Bolt" and also appeared in the blockbuster video game "The Last of Us Part II" as a tearful and poignant goodbye between main characters Ellie and Joel. Meanwhile, "Matter Of Time" includes emotionally charged and energetic at-home performances of classics "Porch" and "Just Breathe" captured for Amazon.

Vedder initially introduced "Matter Of Time" with the title track "Matter Of Time" and "Say Hi". He personally premiered both songs as part of Venture Into Cures. As co-founders of EB Research Partnership (EBRP), Jill and Eddie Vedder proudly presented the digital event livestreamed free to viewers around the world on the official YouTube channels and Facebook pages of both Eddie Vedder and PEARL JAM as well as on the EBRP site and social media platforms and Nugs.net. Fans everywhere tuned in to support. The event showcased uplifting stories about individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) alongside appearances and performances from celebrity friends to educate viewers about EB and raise critical funds for research toward a cure for EB and other rare diseases.

"Matter Of Time" track listing:

01. Matter Of Time

02. Say Hi

03. Just Breathe (acoustic at home)

04. Future Days (acoustic at home)

05. Growin' Up (acoustic at home)

06. Porch (acoustic at home)

PEARL JAM's new song "Get It Back", was released in October as part of the "Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy Vol. 2". The track was composed by PEARL JAM drummer Matt Cameron, and marked the band's first new music since the release of the "Gigaton" album in March. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, it bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart. Additionally, it landed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Internationally, the album debuted No. 1 in Italy and Austria, Top 5 in Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, Belgium, Norway, Canada, and Finland and Top 10 in the U.K., Ireland, and New Zealand.

