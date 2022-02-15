EDDIE VEDDER Postpones Shows Due To Positive COVID-19 Test In Touring Party

February 15, 2022 0 Comments

EDDIE VEDDER Postpones Shows Due To Positive COVID-19 Test In Touring Party

PEARL JAM singer Eddie Vedder has postponed his shows in San Diego and Los Angeles due to a COVID-19 outbreak in his touring party.

Eddie's concert with his new band THE EARTHLINGS at The Magnolia in San Diego, originally scheduled for tonight (February 15), will now take place February 27, while the show at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, originally slated for Thursday (February 17), has been pushed back to February 25.

The concert postponements were announced on Vedder's social media pages on Monday (February 14). The statement read: "The Eddie Vedder and THE EARTHLINGS concerts scheduled for tomorrow February 15, 2022, at the Magnolia in San Diego and Thursday, February 17, 2022, at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles have regretfully been postponed.

"We have been following Covid protocols but still had a positive test in our touring party. The appropriate response is to postpone the next two shows. Everyone, please take care.

"Previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates. If you cannot attend the rescheduled dates and desire a refund for your ticket, ticket refunds will be issued at the point of purchase."

Vedder's February 21-23 concerts in Seattle are expected to go on as scheduled.

Eddie's most recent performance took place last Thursday (February 10) in Chicago.

THE EARTHLINGS are drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. The newly formed group gave their live debut at Vedder's own Ohana Festival last September.

Vedder has served as PEARL JAM's frontman, in addition to a guitarist and primary lyricist, since 1990. Inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 as a member of PEARL JAM, Vedder's trademark vocal style inspired a generation. His energetic and unvarnished stage presence coupled with his honest conversations with the audience led PEARL JAM as pioneers in live performances and social justice.

The Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings concerts scheduled for tomorrow February 15, 2022, at the Magnolia in San Diego and…

Posted by Eddie Vedder on Monday, February 14, 2022

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).