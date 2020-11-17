EDDIE VAN HALEN's Wife JANIE Says She Will Start Therapy 'For The Emotional Support And Help' She Needs

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Van Halen (née Liszewski) says that she will "finally" begin a therapy regimen to provide her with the "emotional support and help" she needs.
Earlier today, Janie tweeted: "Sometimes the person perceived as the strongest is actually the weakest. Broken & lost but finally starting therapy today for the emotional support & help I need. #notashamed #toomuchfortoolong #sufferinginsilence #husband #cancersux #brother #addictionsux #stepdad #dad".
Eddie died on October 6 at the age of 65. The legendary VAN HALEN guitarist passed away at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Janie was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.
The following day, Janie took to her social media to write: "My husband, my love, my Peep,
"My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces.
"I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness.
"Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.
"Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow.
"Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much.
"Love, your PooPee".
Prior to tying the knot with Liszewski in 2009, Eddie was married for more than two decades to actress Valerie Bertinelli.
Janie is a stuntwoman-turned-publicist who owns her own public relations agency High Profile Media.
Eddie died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.
The guitarist was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had tongue surgery. He later battled lung cancer and had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. Things took a turn for the worse in early 2019 when Eddie got in a motorcycle accident. He was subsequently diagnosed with a brain tumor, and received gamma knife radiosurgery to treat the illness.
