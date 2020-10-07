EDDIE VAN HALEN's Wife JANIE: 'My Heart And Soul Have Been Shattered Into A Million Pieces'

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Van Halen (née Liszewski) has paid tribute to her late husband, saying that they "have a connection and love that will always be."

Eddie died on Tuesday (October 6) at the age of 65. The legendary VAN HALEN guitarist died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Janie was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

Earlier today (Wednesday, October 7), Janie took to her social media to write: "My husband, my love, my Peep,

"My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces.

"I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness.

"Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.

"Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow.

"Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much.

"Love, your PooPee".

Prior to tying the knot with Liszewski in 2009, Eddie was married for more than two decades to actress Valerie Bertinelli.

Janie is a stuntwoman-turned-publicist who owns her own public relations agency High Profile Media.

Eddie died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

The guitarist was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had tongue surgery. He was later diagnosed with throat cancer and reportedly had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany.

