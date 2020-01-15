EDDIE VAN HALEN's Iconic 'Frankenstein' Guitar Arrives With Price Tag Everyday Musician Can Afford

EVH has revealed the all-new Striped Series Frankie, refreshed Wolfgang WG Standard models including the all-new Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Spalted Maple and new colors for the Wolfgang Special.

Widely regarded as the most recognizable electric guitar ever, Eddie Van Halen's iconic and revered Frankenstein guitar has arrived with a price tag the everyday musician can afford in the form of the Striped Series Frankie. (Manufacturer's suggested retail price: $2,344.81)

Sporting Eddie's famed red with white-and-black-striped paint job and a worn-in reliced look, the all-new Frankie features a basswood Stratocaster-style body paired to a graphite-reinforced quartersawn maple neck. An oiled finish on the back of the neck allows for hours of playing comfort, while the 12"-16" compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets was designed for fast and furious playing styles.

Routed for an HSS pickup configuration just like Eddie's original instrument, the Frankie features an EVH Wolfgang humbucking bridge pickup with a dummy Strat neck pickup and a dummy five-way blade housed in the middle position.

A sturdy and dependable EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking trem and Floyd Rose locking nut work in tandem for precise tuning even with extreme changes in pitch, while the EVH D-Tuna retunes to drop-D and back with strict accuracy at the flick of a finger.

Other unique features of the Frankie include a white skirted Strat-style single volume control knob (labeled "tone"), custom black pickguard, reliced chrome hardware, standard strap buttons and EVH neck plate.

The Wolfgang WG Standard has been refreshed with new colors and all-new baked maple necks and fingerboards, while the WG Standard Exotic lineup welcomes the all-new Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Spalted Maple.

Boasting the same style and massive sound Eddie Van Halen created with a price tag the everyday musician can afford, all Wolfgang WG Standard models offer a basswood body with special "comfort cut" forearm contour for maximum playing ease. The bolt-on baked maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods hold strong against the ravages of temperature and humidity, while a conveniently located spoke wheel at the base of the neck makes for quick and painless truss rod adjustments.

These stylish axes also feature an oiled finish on the back of the neck and a 12"-16" compound radius baked maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

Dual EVH Wolfgang humbucking pickups mounted directly to the body increase vibration transfer, resulting in sustain for days on end. Two domed control knobs have been dialed-in to Van Halen's exacting specifications — the smooth-feeling 500k pots make it easy to find a unique sound while retaining the crisp high-end sparkle of the Wolfgang pickups. The EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special bridge and R2 locking nut consistently keep the instrument in tune through the heaviest playing.

The Wolfgang WG Standard is now available in Gloss Black with a black headstock and black chrome hardware, as well as in Cream White, Matte Army Drab, Neon Orange, Quicksilver, Slime Green or Taxi Cab Yellow with a black headstock and black hardware.

Capped with an elegant quilt maple top and masked-off natural body binding, the Wolfgang WG Standard QM is available in Black Fade, Chlorine Burst, Northern Lights, Tahiti Night or Transparent Amber with a black headstock and black chrome hardware.

Featuring a spalted maple top and masked-off natural body binding, the Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Spalted Maple is available in Natural with black headstock and black chrome hardware.

Designed with stunning style, giant sound and high-speed playability, the Wolfgang Special is now available in Burgundy Mist Metallic, Deep Purple Metallic or Ice Blue Metallic finishes with a matching headstock. The Burgundy Mist Metallic model features black body binding and black hardware, while the Deep Purple Metallic and Ice Blue Metallic models feature cream body binding and chrome hardware.

The Wolfgang Special features a basswood body with an arched top and a robust graphite-reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple neck. The neck is carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen's exacting specifications and features a hand-rubbed urethane finish on the back. Primed for high performance, energetic riffing and blazing leads, the 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard has 22 jumbo frets and pearloid dot inlays. Truss rod adjustments have also never been easier thanks to a spoke wheel conveniently located at the base of the neck.

A pair of flagship custom designed black EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbucking pickups are mounted directly to the body, providing dynamic yet articulate voicing, as well as endless sustain for powerful chords and melody lines. A dependable EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking trem and Floyd Rose locking nut work in tandem for precise tuning even with extreme changes in pitch, while the EVH D-Tuna retunes to drop-D and back with strict accuracy at the flick of a finger, with a low-friction volume control for smooth swells and a high-friction tone control that prevents accidental tone shifting.

Two of the most important and recognizable names in rock 'n' roll joined forces in 2005 to develop and launch the EVH brand of guitars, amplifiers and musical products. Guitar icon Eddie Van Halen combines more than 35 years of unparalleled instinct and innovation in instrument and amp design with the expertise of the craftsmen and engineers at Fender to create some of the highest quality, best sounding and most durable musical instrument products available today.

EVH brand products are the embodiment of Eddie Van Halen's legendary sound crafting abilities created in partnership with Fender, one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Notable products include EVH 5150III amplifiers and cabinets, Frankenstein replica guitar, Striped Series and Wolfgang guitars in addition to high-quality EVH guitar and amp accessories.

