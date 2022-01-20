EDDIE VAN HALEN's Ex-Wife Was 'Shocked' At Outpouring Of Love For Him After His Death

Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, who is promoting her new book, "Enough Already: Learning To Love The Way I Am Today", was asked in a new interview with Greg & The Morning Buzz if it came as a surprise for her to see the outpouring of love for the legendary VAN HALEN guitarist in the days after the news arrived that he had died from cancer in October 2020 at the age of 65. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It did, because… I guess I just always thought it was just our little family — me and [our son] Wolfie and Ed. You forget when you're living your life that other people have something to do with it too — that they have some investment in your life and your career. So it did take me… I was shocked at the outpouring and very grateful for it, because I was… It was so loving how people remembered all the good stuff about Ed, because he had a lot of demons as well. And it was really nice to see that people remembered all the good stuff about him."

Bertinelli split with Van Halen in 2002 after 21 years of marriage. They officially divorced in 2007. Eddie then went on to marry Janie Liszewski in 2009, while Valerie also remarried, tying the knot with Tom Vitale in 2011. Valerie told People magazine that both marriages were struggling before Eddie's death. She eventually filed for separation from Vitale in November 2021.

Eddie died at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Following his death, fans left flowers at his childhood home on Las Lunas Street in Pasadena, California. Additional flowers, candles and fan mementos were placed on Allen Avenue where Eddie and his brother, VAN HALEN drummer Alex, scratched their band's name into the wet cement of a sidewalk when they were teenagers.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

In addition to covering her marriage to Eddie Van Halen, "Enough Already: Learning To Love The Way I Am Today" gives insight into Valerie's self-doubt and the troubles plaguing her second marriage, as well as her preoccupation with her weight.

