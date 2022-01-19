EDDIE VAN HALEN's Ex-Wife Regrets Not Spending More Time With Him Before He Died

Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, who is promoting her new book, "Enough Already: Learning To Love The Way I Am Today", has told Washington Post Live in a new interview that her bond with the legendary VAN HALEN guitarist only grew stronger in the years before his death.

"He was angry at me for a few years when I first left — he was very angry at me," she said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I think a lot of people saw that on [VAN HALEN's] 2004 tour.

"I don't know how else to say it except I felt like the love we had for each other was deeper than just marital love or sexual love," she continued. "I loved him deeply through my soul, and I felt that same thing from him.

"It seemed like he spent that whole last year really wanting to connect, and I didn't realize it at the time that this might have been our last year together. So I write a lot in the book about regretting not going over there more. 'Cause the last couple of years of his life, he was alone in that house. And I wish I'd gone over more. Every time he had texted me, I wish that I had just dropped everything and gone over.

"The reason I write that in the book is for anybody else that may hear it, and if you're having doubts, if you're feeling like, 'Ooh, maybe I shouldn't overstep my bounds,' 'They just texted me. Maybe I shouldn't go over,' do it," Valerie added. "You're never gonna regret having told somebody that you love them. There are gonna be regrets about if you didn't.

"I must say by the end of his life, we were able to say that to each other. I mean, we always said it to each other, but there was something deeper to it before he passed."

Bertinelli split with Van Halen in 2002 after 21 years of marriage. They officially divorced in 2007. Eddie then went on to marry Janie Liszewski in 2009, while Valerie also remarried, tying the knot with Tom Vitale in 2011. Valerie told People magazine that both marriages were struggling before Eddie's death. She eventually filed for separation from Vitale in November 2021.

On the day of the VAN HALEN guitarist's passing, Valerie shared a photo of her, Eddie and their son Wolfgang, taken while Wolfgang was still a toddler, and she included the following message: "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

Eddie died at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Following his death, fans left flowers at his childhood home on Las Lunas Street in Pasadena, California. Additional flowers, candles and fan mementos were placed on Allen Avenue where Eddie and his brother, VAN HALEN drummer Alex, scratched their band's name into the wet cement of a sidewalk when they were teenagers.

"One of the many reasons that Ed and I split up is to give Wolfie a better vision of what two people who are supposedly in love treat each other like," Valerie told Oprah.com. "Ed and I weren't treating each other like two people that loved each other, and that's what Wolfie was seeing. So I'm hoping that when he does get married and start a life for himself, that he takes his time and marries a friend and not just someone that he can't keep his hands off."

Valerie went on to say that leaving Eddie wasn't an easy choice. "We were all very raw from 9/11, and you heard all these stories of people coming together," she said. "They hated each other and they were back together and divorces weren't happening anymore. And I'm, like, 'Am I the only one in the world that wants out now because of 9/11? I'm not going to live my life if it's that tenuous. That's not how I want to live my life anymore.'"

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

