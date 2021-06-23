EDDIE VAN HALEN Stage-Used Charvel EVH Art Series Electric Guitar Up For Auction

June 23, 2021 0 Comments

EDDIE VAN HALEN Stage-Used Charvel EVH Art Series Electric Guitar Up For Auction

A stage-used Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitar played by Eddie Van Halen during a VAN HALEN concert in 2012 is one of over 400 items spanning the history of popular music that are being auctioned as part of RR Auction's summer installment of the "Marvels Of Modern Music" series.

The Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitar with yellow-and-black stripe pattern was played during a VAN HALEN concert at the Scottrade Center by Eddie Van Halen, who has personally hand-striped the body and signed in silver ink, "St. Louis, Mo., 4-29-12, Eddie Van Halen, Van Halen, 2012." EVH Art Series back plate features an edition number of "095," and the upper bout bears four affixed gray "Van Halen, 2012" guitar picks. Includes a handsome custom hardshell carrying case with large "EVH" logo to inner lining. In fine condition.

Designed by the master himself, the Charvel EVH Art Series guitar is based on Eddie Van Halen's original Frankenstein guitar, which was the musician's attempt to merge the sound of a classic Gibson guitar with the physical attributes and tremolo bar functionality of a Fender Stratocaster.

The hand-striped finish was the result of Van Halen painting the guitar differing colors, applying strips of masking tape after each coat, and then peeling to reveal his Shelleyan monstrosity. Accompanied by four photos of EVH playing the guitar on stage, two unused tickets for the referenced Scottrade Center show, and a certificate of authenticity signed by Van Halen, who affirms that he played guitar "095" on "April 29, 2012—St. Louis, MO."

Bidding for the "Marvels Of Modern Music" auction from RR Auction began on June 17 and will conclude on June 24.

For more information, go to www.rrauction.com.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).