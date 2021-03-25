EDDIE VAN HALEN-Played Peavey Wolfgang Guitar To Be Auctioned

March 25, 2021 0 Comments

EDDIE VAN HALEN-Played Peavey Wolfgang Guitar To Be Auctioned

A Peavey Wolfgang electric guitar once played by Eddie Van Halen is being auctioned.

The instrument was reportedly used by Eddie at an event in Bel Air, California.

According to a post on EddieVanHalenGuitars.com, Eddie signed and gifted the 2006/07 Peavey EVH Wolfgang Special guitar to House Of Petals owner Joey House.

As part of the online sealed-bid auction, the highest bidder will also receive a matching signed case and one of Eddie's guitar picks.

The auction runs from March 25 at 8:00 a.m. PST until March 31 at 12:00 p.m. PST.

For more information, go to EddieVanHalenGuitars.com.

Last December, Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang criticized an auction of three of his late father's guitars. The instruments were sold for a total of $422,050 through Julien's Auctions as part of a larger music memorabilia event called "Icons & Idols".

The 30-year-old said the sellers were "taking advantage of my father's passing", and he had "nothing to do with" the sale.

"I don't EVER plan on selling any of my father's iconic guitars," he said.

According to BBC News, Julien's Auctions said two of the guitars were submitted for sale weeks before Eddie died.

Wolfgang added that one of the guitars sold had been a gift, writing on Twitter: "It WASN'T for charity. They're just taking advantage of my father's passing. What a surprise."

He also suggested the only place they could "possibly belong in is a museum."

Julien's Auctions said the instruments in the sale were a custom-designed 2004 "stage-played" guitar, a "customized and played" guitar and a "music video guitar" that was used for VAN HALEN's classic 1984 single "Hot For Teacher". The latter was a non-playing prop that was used by a child actor who played a young Eddie Van Halen in the song's accompanying video.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).