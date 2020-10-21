EDDIE VAN HALEN Memorial To Be Discussed By Pasadena City Council On Monday

A memorial honoring legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen will be considered by the City Council in Pasadena, California, where the band was formed nearly five decades ago.

City public information officer Lisa Derderian confirmed to Pasadena Now the item would appear on Monday's agenda.

Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura have raised more than $5,000 via a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe with a view toward getting a street or alley named in honor of the iconic musician, who died on October 6 after a long battle with cancer.

"We are delighted that the City Council is moving so quickly to consider a dedicated public space here in Van Halen's hometown," Schmalfeld told Pasadena Now. "We envision a place where fans can forever honor and celebrate the brilliance of Eddie Van Halen and the phenomenal success of Pasadena's hometown band. The overwhelmingly positive response to our campaign demonstrates the desire of our community to honor Eddie and his bandmates. We are hopeful that the council will decide in our favor and we are looking forward to next steps in forever honoring Pasadena's favorite rock stars!"

Following Eddie's death, fans left flowers at his childhood home on Las Lunas Street in Pasadena. Additional flowers, candles and fan mementos were placed on Allen Avenue where Eddie and his brother Alex scratched their band's name into the wet cement of a sidewalk when they were teenagers.

Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with Alex and Eddie's son Wolfgang.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

