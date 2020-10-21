EDDIE VAN HALEN Memorial To Be Discussed By Pasadena City Council On Monday

A memorial honoring legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen will be considered by the City Council in Pasadena, California, where the band was formed nearly five decades ago.
City public information officer Lisa Derderian confirmed to Pasadena Now the item would appear on Monday's agenda.
Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura have raised more than $5,000 via a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe with a view toward getting a street or alley named in honor of the iconic musician, who died on October 6 after a long battle with cancer.
"We are delighted that the City Council is moving so quickly to consider a dedicated public space here in Van Halen's hometown," Schmalfeld told Pasadena Now. "We envision a place where fans can forever honor and celebrate the brilliance of Eddie Van Halen and the phenomenal success of Pasadena's hometown band. The overwhelmingly positive response to our campaign demonstrates the desire of our community to honor Eddie and his bandmates. We are hopeful that the council will decide in our favor and we are looking forward to next steps in forever honoring Pasadena's favorite rock stars!"
Following Eddie's death, fans left flowers at his childhood home on Las Lunas Street in Pasadena. Additional flowers, candles and fan mementos were placed on Allen Avenue where Eddie and his brother Alex scratched their band's name into the wet cement of a sidewalk when they were teenagers.
Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with Alex and Eddie's son Wolfgang.
The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.
VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.
Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
We are saddened by the news of Eddie Van Halen's passing. Pasadena was home to Eddie and his family for many years. Our condolences go out to the entire Van Halen family. https://t.co/rpE8TObCOI
— City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) October 6, 2020
We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of #PCCAlum #EddieVanHalen. We hope Eddies legacy inspires the next generation of backyard student musicians. Eddie, you will truly be missed. Rest In Peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGawXHmy2Z
— PasadenaCityCollege (@PCCLancer) October 6, 2020
The Van Halen childhood home on Las Lunas in Pasadena is dark tonight, but some kind soul placed some ? on the curb. RIP EVH pic.twitter.com/EEQ0TDezwl
— Greg Renoff (@GregRenoff) October 7, 2020
As a kid growing up in Pasadena in the 1980s, there was a very real sense than Van Halen was our hometown band. https://t.co/Eb6alrOkR5
— Chris (@chrisvolk) October 7, 2020
Eddie Van Halen grew up in Pasadena, and in the late 70s carved the name into some wet cement outside a store in Pasadena (corner of Allen and Villa). Stopped by today, where a small shrine has formed. I wasn't the only person there, either #RIPEddieVanHalen #RIPEVH #VanHalen pic.twitter.com/cIjB1fWPW1
— Rachel (@rachillax_13) October 7, 2020
@RushFamTourneys a small yet emotional memorial started since yesterday night/today morning at Pasadena where Eddie Van Halen grew up. ?? pic.twitter.com/iLWSyn6qAs
— Arun Sabherwal (@mobydick2010) October 7, 2020
A small memorial has appeared in Pasadena near Allen and Villa, right where VAN HALEN is carved into the curb, courtesy of Ed and Al, way before they were famous. RIP EVH. pic.twitter.com/CHSbngnrKs
— Greg Renoff (@GregRenoff) October 7, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).