EDDIE VAN HALEN Celebrates 65th Birthday With New Selfie

Eddie Van Halen's wife has posted a new photo of the iconic guitarist.
On Sunday, Janie Van Halen took to her Twitter to share a selfie of her and her husband and included the following caption: "Someone's celebrating a birthday today #happybirthdaytoyou" She also added birthday cake and heart emojis.
There have been a lot of rumors regarding the VAN HALEN guitarist's supposedly worsening health, with TMZ reporting recently that Van Halen has been traveling between the U.S. and Germany for cancer treatment going on several years now. The site later said that "the sad medical news had some folks thinking Eddie was on his death bed ... but we're told that's anything but the case."
Back in September, Roth said that there were no plans for VAN HALEN to do anything for the foreseeable future. "I think VAN HALEN's finished and this is the next phase," he said, referring to his solo project. "And that being said, Eddie's got his own story to tell. Not mine to tell it."
This past October, Eddie stopped by a McLaren dealership in Beverly Hills and mingled with the sales team, taking pictures and even giving one fan a kiss. A few days later, he was photographed at a spinal neurosurgeon's office in Beverly Hills.
A rep for Van Halen had no comment on TMZ's initial report when reached by Fox News.
Early last year, rumors were rampant that the classic-era lineup of VAN HALEN would reunite for the first time since 1984. It's unclear why the tour didn't happen, though there has been online chatter that a health setback involving Eddie Van Halen might have been responsible.
Last November, TMZ reported that Eddie spent several days in a hospital due to complications from his cancer treatment. Sources close to the legendary guitarist told the site he was admitted to the hospital with intestinal issues and abdominal pain, both the result of a bad reaction to the drugs Eddie was reportedly taking to battle throat cancer.
Someone’s celebrating a birthday today ??#happybirthdaytoyou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iJxDMMoeH4
— Janie Van Halen (@JanieVanHalen) January 26, 2020
COMMENTS
