EDDIE VAN HALEN 'Bookazine' Now Available From Official Store

An Eddie Van Halen magazine published by Bauer Media Group Specials is now available from the official VAN HALEN online store.

The 96-page "bookazine" is packed with killer Eddie Van Halen content, including dozens of amazing photos.

Official product description: "As the engine behind the namesake band, VAN HALEN, Eddie was the guitar world's biggest hero for almost half a century. He was a spirited innovator who revolutionized the way guitar was played, the way guitars, amps, and effects were designed, and the way rock bands dressed and behaved. From VAN HALEN's debut album, 'Van Halen', to the band's final studio release, 'A Different Kind of Truth', Eddie continually reinvented the wheel. He came up with dazzling new playing techniques, innovated gear, and influenced every guitar player to follow. The top acts from pop, rock, metal and even country were inspired by his forward-thinking approach to everything he touched. As a guitarist, songwriter, and producer, Eddie's music reflected an open mindedness and willingness to take risks. Eddie Van Halen never backed down, and that's what made him a legend."

Eddie passed away in October at the age of 65. His death was announced by his son Wolfgang.

Eddie died at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Following his death, fans left flowers at his childhood home on Las Lunas Street in Pasadena, California. Additional flowers, candles and fan mementos were placed on Allen Avenue where Eddie and his brother, VAN HALEN drummer Alex, scratched their band's name into the wet cement of a sidewalk when they were teenagers.

In October, a City Council meeting was held in Pasadena, where a memorial honoring Eddie was discussed. City manager Steve Mermell was directed to come up with ideas for how to best honor the musician.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.