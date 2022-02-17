ED SHEERAN And BRING ME THE HORIZON Release Studio Version Of 'Bad Habits' Collaboration

Following on from their high-energy performance at last week's BRIT Awards, Ed Sheeran and BRING ME THE HORIZON have released their alternate version of "Bad Habits", out now on Atlantic Records.

Sheeran and BRING ME THE HORIZON opened the BRIT Awards with their version of "Bad Habits", which made waves across both fanbases, leading us to today's track release.

Sheeran says: "I really enjoyed the show last week and I think people will really like the new version. Excited to get it out."

BRING ME THE HORIZON's Oli Sykes says: "From receiving the email asking whether we'd like to open the BRITs with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has, needless to say, been pretty mental. But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge."

The original version of "Bad Habits" was released in June 2021 as the lead single off of Sheeran's latest album, "=", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its October release, marking his fourth consecutive chart-topping full length. "Bad Habits" is currently nominated for "Song Of The Year" at the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards and stands at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its 33rd week on the chart.

Sheeran is an era-defining artist. From record-breaking sales across his recorded music and live performances, and a plethora of award wins to his name, the British singer-songwriter is the boundless talent behind some of the biggest songs in history. With four multiplatinum, critically acclaimed albums under his belt — "+" (2011), "x" (2014), "÷" (2017) and "No.6 Collaborations Project" (2019) — Sheeran has amassed more than 60 billion streams and sold over 50 million albums, globally to date; he is also one of only six artists to have three songs — "Thinking Out Loud", "Perfect" and "Shape Of You" — earn RIAA diamond certification, for sales equivalents exceeding 10 million in the U.S. alone. An unparalleled live performer, Sheeran's most recent, two-year "÷" world tour made history becoming the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time.

Last fall, Sheeran released "=", the fourth installment of his symbol album series, highlighted by the hit singles "Shivers" and "Bad Habits". Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, "=" is Sheeran's fourth consecutive full-length release to top the chart after its first week. A global phenomenon, "=" has also gone to No. 1 in 19 countries around the world.

