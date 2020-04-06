ECLIPSE Covers LISA MISKOVSKY's 'Driving One Of Your Cars'

On April 1, Sweden's ECLIPSE unveiled its cover of Lisa Miskovsky's "Driving One Of Your Cars" during the band's "Eclipse Live From The Quarantine" performance. This was an exclusive live premiere and now the studio version is available everywhere for your listening pleasure.

Originally released and recorded by singer-songwriter Lisa Miskovsky, "Driving One of Your Cars" was a huge hit in Sweden in the spring of 2001.

"I clearly remember the first time I heard this song! I was in my car (go figure, right?) in Stockholm and the song came on the radio. I actually had to pull over to just stop and listen because I thought it was such a great tune," says ECLIPSE singer Erik Martensson.

Martensson continues: "I actually got to perform the song with Lisa some 10 years after I first heard it, which was really cool, and we've been talking about recording it ever since. It's just one of those songs that get stuck in your head. It's been in mine for almost 20 years now. Once we started toying around with it, it very quickly started to feel like 'our' song. I'm certain ECLIPSE fans who may not have heard the original version could easily think that it's an ECLIPSE composition. And then 20 years from now, I hope there's a new band around who can't get that old ECLIPSE song out of their head and decide to cover it. I'll sit in on backing vocals."

ECLIPSE is the primary musical vehicle of Martensson, who also comprises half of NORDIC UNION, an ongoing project with PRETTY MAIDS vocalist Ronnie Atkins. In addition, Martensson is one of three core members of the melodic rock/AOR supergroup W.E.T., which also features Jeff Scott Soto (SONS OF APOLLO, TALISMAN) and Robert Sall (WORK OF ART).

ECLIPSE's seventh album, "Paradigm", was released last October via Frontiers Music Srl.

