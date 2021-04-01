ECHO To Release ADAM STOTHARD's 'AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991' Poster

Echo has released the second print in the AC/DC poster series by artist Adam Stothard, titled "AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991".
Adam's electric take on Angus Young and Brian Johnson from the "Thuderstruck" era captivates the live energy that AC/DC are famous for. This poster will be available starting Friday, April 2 at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST.
Said Stothard: "AC/DC were the soundtrack to my twenties. They saw me through my college and university years and inspired many a night out. I can still remember sitting with friends in the college cafeteria with AC/DC's music rock'n the juke box.
"When I was asked to create artwork for the band, the first thing I did was revisit their music, to reconnect with the feelings they inspired. The aim of this piece was to capture the sheer power and energy of AC/DC's music, along with their electric stage presence."
This seven-color screen print measures 18"x24" and will be available in these limited edition variations:
* AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Gallery Edition - 150 pieces / $55
* AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Holographic Lava Foil Variant - 100 pieces / $80
* AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Rainbow Foil Variant - 50 pieces / $80
Go to echoprintgallery.com for more information.
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).