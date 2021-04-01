ECHO To Release ADAM STOTHARD's 'AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991' Poster

Echo has released the second print in the AC/DC poster series by artist Adam Stothard, titled "AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991".

Adam's electric take on Angus Young and Brian Johnson from the "Thuderstruck" era captivates the live energy that AC/DC are famous for. This poster will be available starting Friday, April 2 at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST.

Said Stothard: "AC/DC were the soundtrack to my twenties. They saw me through my college and university years and inspired many a night out. I can still remember sitting with friends in the college cafeteria with AC/DC's music rock'n the juke box.

"When I was asked to create artwork for the band, the first thing I did was revisit their music, to reconnect with the feelings they inspired. The aim of this piece was to capture the sheer power and energy of AC/DC's music, along with their electric stage presence."

This seven-color screen print measures 18"x24" and will be available in these limited edition variations:

* AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Gallery Edition - 150 pieces / $55

* AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Holographic Lava Foil Variant - 100 pieces / $80

* AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Rainbow Foil Variant - 50 pieces / $80

Go to echoprintgallery.com for more information.