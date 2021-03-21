ECHO Releases Second Design In 'Kiss Poster Series' By FRANK KOZIK

Echo released the second design in its "Kiss Poster Series" with the legendary Frank Kozik on Friday, March 19.

"For this amazing opportunity, I wanted to combine the raw energy of a great comic book cover with the power of KISS and rock and roll," said Kozik. "It being for a show in Japan, I naturally had to make the giant robots! This all in a style reminiscent of the era in which the show was actually performed."

Kozik's poster commemorating the legendary KISS performances from April 1, 2 and 4, 1977 in Tokyo, Japan, is the second design in the Echo "Kiss Poster Series". This 11-color screen print measures 18"x24" and is available in these limited-edition variations:

* KISS April 1, 2 & 4, 1977 Tokyo Japan (Gallery Edition) – 150 pieces / $60

* KISS April 1, 2 & 4, 1977 Tokyo Japan (Sparkle Foil Variant) – 75 pieces / $80

* KISS April 1, 2 & 4, 1977 Tokyo Japan (Lava Foil Variant) – 75 pieces / $80

Echo worked with Epic Rights, the band's licensing agency, to execute this product launch.

For more information, visit www.EchoPrintGallery.com.

Echo is a division of Road Crates, Inc., a company founded in the summer of 2020. Working with a number of today's hottest artists, its mission is to create well-crafted, high-end artwork for fans of all ages to enjoy.

Kozik has been described as "one of the rock world's top poster artists." Kozik has worked with NIRVANA, PEARL JAM, SOUNDGARDEN, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, and many other iconic bands throughout his storied career. Kozik used to run Man's Ruin Records, a media outlet and record label and has published several books, including "Man's Ruin: Posters And Art By Frank Kozik" and "Desperate Measures Empty Pleasures". Kozik is one of the originators of the designer vinyl movement and currently is the creative director at Kidrobot.