EAGLES OF DEATH METAL Announce 'A Boots Electric Christmas' EP

On November 19, UMe and EAGLES OF DEATH METAL's Jesse "Boots Electric" Hughes join forces to gift us all with "Eagles Of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas", a six-track EP sure to bring much-needed holiday cheer to the ears and hearts of every little girl and boy. The EP will be available on CD and all digital formats.

Hughes puts his signature aural alter-ego "Boots Electric" stamp on a half-dozen electrified interpretations of perennial holiday classics that include "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen", "Put A Little Love In Your Heart", "O Holy Night", "Little Drummer Boy" and "Little Town Of Bethlehem". The sonic highlight rounding out the EP is an extraordinary and quite stirring, a cappella rendition of "O Holy Night" featuring Hughes and EODM bandmate Joshua Homme on vocals.

Hughes said of this new, winter-wonderful holiday EP: "Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all."

Pre-order "Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas" now and immediately receive "O Holy Night", followed by "Put A Little Love In Your Heart" on October 29.

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL has also announced the second leg of its 24th-anniversary tour, which will take place across Europe next March and April. The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off in Brighton, U.K. on November 22, 2021, with special guest BONES UK.

Concertgoers will also be able to purchase bottles of Eagles Of Death Metal: Shrieking In Tongues, EODM's own brand of cherry-cola and habanero-flavored BBQ hot sauce as made by Dean Of The Dead Hot Sauce. Shrieking In Tongues will be available for purchase onsite at each European venue as a tour-merch exclusive.

"Eagles Of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas" track listing:

01. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

02. Put A Little Love In Your Heart

03. O Holy Night

04. Little Drummer Boy

05. Little Town Of Bethlehem

06. O Holy Night (A Cappella)

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: "The 24th Anniversary Tour" 2021-22 European tour dates:

2021

November 22 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

November 23 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

November 24 - Newcastle, UK - University

November 26 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute

November 27 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

November 28 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

November 29 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galzanisers

December 01 - Leeds, UK - Beckett University

December 02 - London, UK - Roundhouse

December 03 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

December 05 - Manchester, UK - 02 Ritz

December 06 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy

2022

March 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

March 20 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

March 21 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

March 22 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

March 24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

March 25 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

March 27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

March 28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

March 30 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

March 31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

April 01 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

April 02 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

April 04 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkrykan

April 06 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

April 07 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

April 09 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

April 10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

April 11 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

April 13 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace

April 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

April 16 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

April 18 - Besancon, France - La Rodia

April 20 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

April 21 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera

April 22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum

April 23 - Santiago, Spain - Sala Capitol

April 25 - Bordeaux, France - La Krakatoa

April 26 - Paris, France - Olympia

April 27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

April 28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

April 30 - Blandford Forum, UK - Teddy Rocks Festival