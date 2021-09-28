EAGLES OF DEATH METAL Announce 'A Boots Electric Christmas' EP

On November 19, UMe and EAGLES OF DEATH METAL's Jesse "Boots Electric" Hughes join forces to gift us all with "Eagles Of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas", a six-track EP sure to bring much-needed holiday cheer to the ears and hearts of every little girl and boy. The EP will be available on CD and all digital formats.

Hughes puts his signature aural alter-ego "Boots Electric" stamp on a half-dozen electrified interpretations of perennial holiday classics that include "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen", "Put A Little Love In Your Heart", "O Holy Night", "Little Drummer Boy" and "Little Town Of Bethlehem". The sonic highlight rounding out the EP is an extraordinary and quite stirring, a cappella rendition of "O Holy Night" featuring Hughes and EODM bandmate Joshua Homme on vocals.

Hughes said of this new, winter-wonderful holiday EP: "Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all."

Pre-order "Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas" now and immediately receive "O Holy Night", followed by "Put A Little Love In Your Heart" on October 29.

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL has also announced the second leg of its 24th-anniversary tour, which will take place across Europe next March and April. The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off in Brighton, U.K. on November 22, 2021, with special guest BONES UK.

Concertgoers will also be able to purchase bottles of Eagles Of Death Metal: Shrieking In Tongues, EODM's own brand of cherry-cola and habanero-flavored BBQ hot sauce as made by Dean Of The Dead Hot Sauce. Shrieking In Tongues will be available for purchase onsite at each European venue as a tour-merch exclusive.

"Eagles Of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas" track listing:

01. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
02. Put A Little Love In Your Heart
03. O Holy Night
04. Little Drummer Boy
05. Little Town Of Bethlehem
06. O Holy Night (A Cappella)

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: "The 24th Anniversary Tour" 2021-22 European tour dates:

2021

November 22 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
November 23 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed
November 24 - Newcastle, UK - University
November 26 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute
November 27 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
November 28 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
November 29 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galzanisers
December 01 - Leeds, UK - Beckett University
December 02 - London, UK - Roundhouse
December 03 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
December 05 - Manchester, UK - 02 Ritz
December 06 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy

2022

March 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
March 20 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
March 21 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
March 22 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
March 24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub
March 25 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
March 27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
March 28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
March 30 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes
March 31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
April 01 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
April 02 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
April 04 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkrykan
April 06 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
April 07 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium
April 09 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
April 10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
April 11 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
April 13 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace
April 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
April 16 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
April 18 - Besancon, France - La Rodia
April 20 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
April 21 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera
April 22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum
April 23 - Santiago, Spain - Sala Capitol
April 25 - Bordeaux, France - La Krakatoa
April 26 - Paris, France - Olympia
April 27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
April 28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier
April 30 - Blandford Forum, UK - Teddy Rocks Festival

