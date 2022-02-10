DUFF MCKAGAN Joins SLASH Onstage In Seattle To Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classic (Video)

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan joined SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS onstage last night (Wednesday, February 9) at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington to perform a cover version of GUNS N' ROSES' "Nightrain" Fan-filmed video footage of his appearance can be seen below.

Seattle, which is McKagan's hometown, was the second stop on SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' 2022 North American tour, which kicked off on Tuesday (February 8) in Portland, Oregon.

The band's Seattle set included three songs from SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' upcoming "4" album, as well as covers of Lenny Kravitz's "Always On The Run" and Elton John's "Rocket Man".

Slash originally intended to avoid performing material from GUNS N' ROSES on this tour, telling Ultimate Classic Rock: "I have to admit, I really missed playing the GUNS material when this thing first started, so it was a great outlet for me. But having gotten back with all my buddies in GUNS, after a while I was like, 'I don't really need to do it with Myles and Company,' so we don't have any GUNS songs in the set. That said, I sort of miss the occasional VELVET REVOLVER song. So I haven't put any VELVET songs in the set as of yet, but I might at some point put one, at least, just for the fun of doing it."

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' tour will hit 26 other major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and more, before wrapping up March 26 in Orlando, Florida.

Due on February 11 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG, "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

In October, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS released the official music video for the LP's first single, "The River Is Rising", shot on location in downtown Los Angeles with Gibson TV director Todd Harapiak.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

The new album "4" has the added history-making distinction of being the first-ever album to be released on the new Gibson Records label, which is headquartered in the iconic American instrument brand Gibson's hometown of Music City, Nashville. In light of the 30-year partnership between Gibson and the Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Slash, it makes sense the new SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' album "4" will be released via Gibson Records.

