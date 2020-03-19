DUFF MCKAGAN Calls For Compassion Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan has called for compassion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 56-year-old rocker has urged the public to "take care of our fellow man" amid the health crisis, saying that "this will pass."

McKagan wrote on social media: "More than anytime, it seems we must reach out a hand and take care of our fellow man. Take a breath...this will pass. Use tenderness and compassion. I wish all of you calm and peace in this trying time."

Duff also included a short clip of the title track of his latest solo album, "Tenderness", released last year via UMe. The LP was produced by and features recent Grammy winner Shooter Jennings.

Last December, McKagan released video for the "Tenderness" song "Cold Outside". The clip addressed the growing homeless crisis facing the U.S. and was designed to help raise awareness and support during the holiday season for Seattle's Union Gospel Mission and their work to provide emergency care and long-term recovery services to the hurting and homeless people in the greater Seattle area.

"In my early days, I was in similar situations," recalled McKagan, "so I know what it's like to not have anyone to turn to and sometimes need a helping hand to get back on my feet. I know many know others in need and I am hoping that, if we come together, we can help make a real difference."

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on March 11. More than 220,000 cases have been reported worldwide and more than 9,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

