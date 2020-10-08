DUFF MCKAGAN And JERRY CANTRELL Celebrate Birthday And Work Of PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER With 'A Satisfied Mind' Acoustic Cover

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell have released a performance video of their acoustic cover version of "A Satisfied Mind", a song originally written by Joe "Red" Hayes and Jack Rhodes.

McKagan and Cantrell recorded the track as a way of wishing former president Jimmy Carter a happy 96th birthday as well as to highlight all the the longest-living president in United States history has done "to help create a sustainable future for mankind," including putting solar panels on the roof of the White House and pioneering the growing of Empress (Paulownia) trees, which happens to be the wood Duff's guitar is made from in the video.

Carter, who held office from 1977 to 1981, is also a Nobel Peace Prize winner and a Grammy Award winner. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal Of Freedom.

Last year, Carter underwent brain surgery. In 2015, he survived cancer.

McKagan played with ALICE IN CHAINS on the band's 2006 comeback tour and expressed interest in writing a biography on them.

Duff's latest solo album, "Tenderness", was released last year via UMe. The LP was produced by and features recent Grammy winner Shooter Jennings.

Cantrell's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Jerry's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip" (2002). In addition to his solo artist work, Cantrell has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

Earlier this year, Cantrell returned to the studio to continue working on a new solo album. The upcoming effort will mark his first full-length release since "Degradation Trip", the epic solo album he made in 2002 with future METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo and FAITH NO MORE drummer Mike Bordin.

