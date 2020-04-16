Drummer NICK BARKER Exits LOCK UP

LOCK UP drummer Nick Barker has announced his departure from the band.

Barker said in a statement: "After 'not feeling it' for a considerable amount of time and pondering my future within the ranks of the band, I've decided to call it a quits with LOCK UP. There's no bad blood or ill feeling in any way; those guys are my brothers and I wish them well.

"I have a couple of new musical endeavours in the pipeline that will come to light when the time is right.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my ex-band mates and all the fans around the world for their support over the course of 20+ years I served as drummer in the band... Much love to you all."

LOCK UP bassist Shane Embury added: "I am sad to see Nick leave the band. But we have discussed this a lot and it's time to move on for all of us I guess — no bad blood. Along with Jesse Pintado (RIP), Nick and I formed LOCK UP in 1998. We have had a fun and crazy ride together on all those years and I wish Nick nothing but the best for the future."

LOCK UP will soon announce Barker's replacement.

LOCK UP's latest album, "Demonization", was released in 2017. The disc was recorded at Parlour Recording Studios in Kettering, U.K. with longtime friend and acclaimed producer Russ Russell (THE EXPLOITED, NAPALM DEATH, EVILE, THE BERZERKER, DIMMU BORGIR).

"Demonization" was the first LOCK UP album to feature "vokillist" Kevin Sharp, who replaced Tomas Lindberg (AT THE GATES) in 2014.

Kevin made his live debut with LOCK UP at Manizales Grita Rock festival in Colombia in October 2014.