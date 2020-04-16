Drummer NICK BARKER Exits LOCK UP

April 16, 2020 0 Comments

Drummer NICK BARKER Exits LOCK UP

LOCK UP drummer Nick Barker has announced his departure from the band.

Barker said in a statement: "After 'not feeling it' for a considerable amount of time and pondering my future within the ranks of the band, I've decided to call it a quits with LOCK UP. There's no bad blood or ill feeling in any way; those guys are my brothers and I wish them well.

"I have a couple of new musical endeavours in the pipeline that will come to light when the time is right.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my ex-band mates and all the fans around the world for their support over the course of 20+ years I served as drummer in the band... Much love to you all."

LOCK UP bassist Shane Embury added: "I am sad to see Nick leave the band. But we have discussed this a lot and it's time to move on for all of us I guess — no bad blood. Along with Jesse Pintado (RIP), Nick and I formed LOCK UP in 1998. We have had a fun and crazy ride together on all those years and I wish Nick nothing but the best for the future."

LOCK UP will soon announce Barker's replacement.

LOCK UP's latest album, "Demonization", was released in 2017. The disc was recorded at Parlour Recording Studios in Kettering, U.K. with longtime friend and acclaimed producer Russ Russell (THE EXPLOITED, NAPALM DEATH, EVILE, THE BERZERKER, DIMMU BORGIR).

"Demonization" was the first LOCK UP album to feature "vokillist" Kevin Sharp, who replaced Tomas Lindberg (AT THE GATES) in 2014.

Kevin made his live debut with LOCK UP at Manizales Grita Rock festival in Colombia in October 2014.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).