DROWNING POOL's Fall 2021 'Brothers In Arms' U.S. Tour With ILL NIÑO And (HED)P.E. Postponed To Early 2022

DROWNING POOL's fall 2021 "Brothers In Arms" U.S. tour with ILL NIÑO and (HED)P.E. is being rescheduled for early 2022. The trek was scheduled to kick off on September 29 in Abilene, Texas and conclude on November 3 in Hidalgo, Texas.

The Texas-based heavy rockers announced the tour postponement in a social media post earlier today (Tuesday, September 28). The band wrote: "We regret to announce that the 'Brothers In Arms' tour is being postponed.

"The escalating costs, logistics and risk of moving a multi-band tour like DROWNING POOL, ILL NIÑO, (HED) P.E. and EVOLUTION EMPIRE from city to city while adhering to ever-changing local mandates and recommendations unfortunately poses too many concerns to be sure we can fulfill the entire tour as planned.

"The tour is currently being rescheduled for March/April 2022, and complete details will be announced in the coming days. Please hold onto your tickets, as they will be good for the new tour dates.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and look forward to seeing you all on the road when we can celebrate twenty years of music and friendship in the safest way possible.

"Thank you, DROWNING POOL, ILL NIÑO, (HED) P.E. & EVOLUTION EMPIRE".

More than two years ago, it was reported that DROWNING POOL had commenced the recording process for the follow-up to its 2016 album "Hellelujah".

Back in December 2017, Pierce told the 97.1 The Eagle radio station that "everybody" in the group had "brought amazing material" during the songwriting phase for the band's next LP.

Asked how the material for the new disc compares to the songs on "Hellelujah", Pierce said: "It's just a continuation of that. I mean, it's rock and roll. There's a lot of different ideas, again, on the table, so it's coming together. Jay [vocalist Jasen Moreno] and Steve [bassist Stevie Benton] bring a lot of lyrics to the table as of late as well. I love the double meanings in everything that we have. We're getting deeper with the lyrics — deep tracks — so it's getting there. [We're] just evolving as a band, and it's monumental. This next record with Jasen, it's three records in [with the same singer] — the first time we've done that with anybody. So, obviously, we like Jay; he's gonna stay around."

Moreno, DROWNING POOL's fourth frontman, told 97.1 The Eagle about his time with the band so far: "I love it. It's gonna sound so cliché, but it's been a mind-blowing experience and it hasn't faded, it hasn't lost its luster. It continues to challenge me in ways that I never could have foreseen. I didn't expect my life to go this way. Obviously, I wanted it to, but I never thought that it would actually happen. So I don't think that I'm ever gonna really be in full belief and acceptance of what has happened, 'cause it's just so crazy."

Moreno, who previously fronted fellow Texas band THE SUICIDE HOOK, replaced vocalist Ryan McCombs, who exited DROWNING POOL at the end of 2011 after a six-year stint in the lineup.

DROWNING POOL played a number of shows in 2017 with singer Joey Duenas, formerly of the bands UNLOCO and ANEW REVOLUTION. Duenas was apparently filling in for Moreno, who was unable to make the dates for reasons that were not disclosed.

DROWNING POOL's original singer, Dave Williams, died on tour in 2002 after singing on the band's debut, "Sinner". He was replaced by Jason "Gong" Jones, who also contributed to one record, "Desensitized", before being shown the door in 2004.

"Hellelujuah" came out in February 2016 via eOne Music. The follow-up to 2013's "Resilience" was recorded with renowned producer Jason Suecof (AUGUST BURNS RED, DEICIDE, DEATH ANGEL).

