DROWNING POOL Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour With ILL NIÑO And (HED)P.E.

DROWNING POOL, ILL NIÑO and (HED)P.E. will join forces for the fall 2021 "Brothers In Arms" U.S. tour. Additional support on the trek will come from EVOLUTION EMPIRE.

DROWNING POOL vocalist Jasen Moreno said: "I'm grateful and excited, and looking forward to sharing stages with musicians that I admire, playing music that I've appreciated for years. I can't wait to be on the road with my guys again, and I'm eager to see all the fans again. Let's stay safe and sound."

Added DROWNING POOL guitarist C.J. Pierce: "DROWNING POOL have been friends and family with these guys for more than 20 years — we opened for (HED)P.E. before we were even signed, and we met ILL NIÑO on Ozzfest in 2002. When Dave Williams died, they hung our banner on their stage for the rest of the Ozzfest… Twenty years later, we're all still kicking and bringing new music to the table — and we're still brothers in arms."

(HED)P.E. frontman Jared Gomes commented: "Excited to be getting out on the road with DROWNING POOL and ILL NIÑO. I've known these guys personally since the beginning. We all came up together so it's nice to get back on the road with my brothers in arms. This tour is gonna f#@king destroy, so I wouldn't miss this run if I were you."

DROWNING POOL solo dates:

Sep. 02 - Corpus Christi, TX - Rock 92.7 Birthday Bash

Sep. 04 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Ent Center

Sep. 05 - Ozawkie, KS - Paradise Point

Sep. 06 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

Sep. 08 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

Sep. 09 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

Sep. 10 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall

Sep. 12 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

DROWNING POOL with ILL NIÑO and (HED)P.E.:

Sep. 29 - Abilene, TX - Abilene Convention Center

Sep. 30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Oct. 01 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

Oct. 02 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Oct. 04 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Oct. 05 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Oct. 07 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

Oct. 08 - Portland, ME - Aura

Oct. 09 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Oct. 10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Oct. 12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

Oct. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

Oct. 14 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Oct. 15 -Joliet, IL - The Forge

Oct. 16 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

Oct. 17 - Fort Wayne, IN - Pierre's

Oct. 19 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Oct. 20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

Oct. 22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

Oct. 23 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

Oct. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal

Oct. 25 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

Oct. 26 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

Oct. 27 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom

Oct. 29 - Roseville, CA - Goldfiend Trading Post

Oct. 30 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee Theater

More than two years ago, it was reported that DROWNING POOL had commenced the recording process for the follow-up to its 2016 album "Hellelujah".

Back in December 2017, Pierce told the 97.1 The Eagle radio station that "everybody" in the group had "brought amazing material" during the songwriting phase for the band's next LP.

Asked how the material for the new disc compares to the songs on "Hellelujah", Pierce said: "It's just a continuation of that. I mean, it's rock and roll. There's a lot of different ideas, again, on the table, so it's coming together. Jay [vocalist Jasen Moreno] and Steve [bassist Stevie Benton] bring a lot of lyrics to the table as of late as well. I love the double meanings in everything that we have. We're getting deeper with the lyrics — deep tracks — so it's getting there. [We're] just evolving as a band, and it's monumental. This next record with Jasen, it's three records in [with the same singer] — the first time we've done that with anybody. So, obviously, we like Jay; he's gonna stay around."

Moreno, DROWNING POOL's fourth frontman, told 97.1 The Eagle about his time with the band so far: "I love it. It's gonna sound so cliché, but it's been a mind-blowing experience and it hasn't faded, it hasn't lost its luster. It continues to challenge me in ways that I never could have foreseen. I didn't expect my life to go this way. Obviously, I wanted it to, but I never thought that it would actually happen. So I don't think that I'm ever gonna really be in full belief and acceptance of what has happened, 'cause it's just so crazy."

Moreno, who previously fronted fellow Texas band THE SUICIDE HOOK, replaced vocalist Ryan McCombs, who exited DROWNING POOL at the end of 2011 after a six-year stint in the lineup.

DROWNING POOL played a number of shows in 2017 with singer Joey Duenas, formerly of the bands UNLOCO and ANEW REVOLUTION. Duenas was apparently filling in for Moreno, who was unable to make the dates for reasons that were not disclosed.

DROWNING POOL's original singer, Dave Williams, died on tour in 2002 after singing on the band's debut, "Sinner". He was replaced by Jason "Gong" Jones, who also contributed to one record, "Desensitized", before being shown the door in 2004.

"Hellelujuah" came out in February 2016 via eOne Music. The follow-up to 2013's "Resilience" was recorded with renowned producer Jason Suecof (AUGUST BURNS RED, DEICIDE, DEATH ANGEL).



