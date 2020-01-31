DROPKICK MURPHYS Release Two New Songs: 'Smash Sh*t Up' And Cover Of GERRY CINNAMON's 'The Bonny'

January 31, 2020

DROPKICK MURPHYS have released their new single and video, "Smash Sh*t Up". "Smash Sh*t Up" is available digitally and on limited-edition colored vinyl paired with B-side "The Bonny", a cover of Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 song. Both songs are available on streaming platforms worldwide, with vinyl offered in the DROPKICK MURPHYS webstore, and at the band's upcoming tour dates, while supplies last.

DROPKICK MURPHYS just kicked off their European winter tour in Madrid, with shows through February 21. Following the Boston Blowout dates, the band returns to the road in May for a handful of North American festival appearances, including Domination festival (Mexico City), Epicenter (Concord, North Carolina), Welcome To Rockville (Daytona Beach, Florida) and Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival (Columbus, Ohio).

Since forming in 1996, Boston's DROPKICK MURPHYS have sold a staggering seven million albums worldwide, with 2005's "The Warrior's Code" achieving an RIAA gold certification and its smash single "I'm Shipping Up To Boston" nearing double platinum and appearing during a key moment of Martin Scorsese's Academy Award-winning "The Departed". DROPKICK MURPHYS have become ambassadors for their Boston hometown and have built a legacy that does Beantown proud. In Boston, it seems like everybody knows someone connected to the band whether by blood, friendship, or the time they shared at a Bruins game. They've hosted sold out concerts at most of the city's landmarks, including Fenway Park, TD Garden, the Boston Pops, and even the last voyage of the USS Constitution. DROPKICK MURPHYS established their own charity, The Claddagh Fund, in 2009 to help support addiction recovery as well as children's and veterans' organizations. The band is hands-on in raising funds, mentoring, and lending a helping hand with veterans, youth sports, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

DROPKICK MURPHYSAl Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, accordion, mellotron, whistles, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals, bass guitar), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, acoustic guitars, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitar, vocals), Kevin Rheault (touring bassist), Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player) — continue to tour in support of their "11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory" album (released through the band's own Born & Bred Records in 2017), which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 and was the No. 1 independently released album.

