DROPKICK MURPHYS And RANCID Announce Co-Headlining 'Boston To Berkeley II' North American Tour

This May, DROPKICK MURPHYS and RANCID will hit the road together for the first time since 2017, for the co-headlining "Boston To Berkeley II" tour with special guest Jesse Ahern supporting. As was the case on the original "From Boston To Berkeley" run in 2017, the final band of the night will vary by date, with either DROPKICK MURPHYS or RANCID as the closing act.

RANCID and DROPKICK MURPHYS have a long and important history together. Back in 1997, RANCID's Lars Frederiksen came across a copy of DROPKICK MURPHYS' original EP at a friend's house. He turned it over to his bandmate and Hellcat Records president Tim Armstrong, who quickly snatched up the band for his new label.

DROPKICK MURPHYS founder Ken Casey said: "We're excited to team up with our old friends RANCID again for the second edition of the 'Boston To Berkeley' tour!"

Frederiksen said: "Looking forward to getting out with the DROPKICK MURPHYS again for the second edition of our 'Boston To Berkeley' tour in May. This is one you won't wanna miss."

Tour dates:

May 03 - Concord, NC @ Epicenter +

May 04 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

May 05 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 06 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium *

May 08 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville +

May 10 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *

May 11 - Austin, TX @ The Lawn at the Long Center *

May 12 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater *

May 13 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

May 15 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's Council Bluffs *

May 16 - Sauget, IL @ Pop’s *

May 17 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival +

May 18 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

May 20 - New York, NY @ Pier 17

May 21 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

May 22 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

May 23 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino

May 24 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

+ Festival date (no Gerry Cinnamon or Jesse Ahearn)

* With Gerry Cinnamon

