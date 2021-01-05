DRESS THE DEAD Feat. Ex-FORBIDDEN Members: New Single 'Knives Out' Available Now

Oakland-Bay Area based metal/heavy rock outfit DRESS THE DEAD has released "Knives Out", its first single on Blood Blast, a digital subsidiary of Nuclear Blast Records.

DRESS THE DEAD first announced the signing in December, along with a plan to release one new track per month for the first eight months of 2021. After the eight tracks are all released, they will become available in full album format as well.

DRESS THE DEAD said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the Blood Blast family. The time has finally come to release a plethora of new music to the world and we wouldn’t want to do it any other way.

"Blood Blast is the perfect home for us in these uncertain times in the music industry because we can control the flow of our content. This appeals to us more than the other way around in 2021."

DRESS THE DEAD was formed in 2016 and has been playing live since the end of that year — first with vocalist Peter Dolving (THE HAUNTED), and then with Kayla Dixon fronting the band since 2018.

DRESS THE DEAD features Craig Locicero (FORBIDDEN, MANMADE GOD, SPIRALARMS) on guitar, alongside Mark Hernandez (FORBIDDEN, VIO-LENCE, RE:IGNITION) on drums, Mikey Rowan (INSOLENCE) on guitar, and James Walker (MANMADE GOD) on bass — all seasoned musicians with independent and major label experiences.

Dixon is not only an enigmatic front woman with a powerful presence, she's an accomplished theatrical singer and actor. Her vocal qualities help give DRESS THE DEAD a unique sound that no other band possesses. Together they all complete the musical unit that cannot fall under any one category or genre.

DRESS THE DEAD will make its European live debut at the Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven in the summer of 2021. This will be followed up by a full tour — COVID-19 permitting.

