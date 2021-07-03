DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS Launches New App VYTHM JR, A Music Visualization And Audio Visualizer

DREAM THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess has collaborated with Marvin Krüger on a new app, Vythm JR, a visualizer capable of an incredible variety of images.

Available for iOS as well as Android, Vythm is a highly customizable music visualization app that allows you to create stunning visual art that synchronizes perfectly with whatever song you're playing. Employ any of six modes — Equalizer, Mandala, Shapes, Fluids, Psyhcedelic or Milkdrop — to choose the energy for your creation, and then apply screen effects using the performance bar to make the visualization totally yours. You can even use our sound visualizer to add visual effects to your files and sounds sources.

Vythm gives you the tools to fulfill your creative vision from the ground up. Choose from one of six diverse modes, each of which offers a variety of visual possibilities and then run with it. Equalizer Mode is free. All other modes are available for in-app purchase.

You have full creative control over your visual masterpiece, and can customize every detail including:

* Over 50 customized backgrounds to choose from

* A plethora of color selections

* Screen effects (color correction, bloom, chromatic aberration and many more)

* Size, rotation, and orientation

Choose your music inspiration from any of the following sources:

* Any mp3 or ogg files

* Your device's microphone (you can also adjust sensitivity for different use cases)

* Three preselected songs

Vythm offers a recording feature that allows you to share or save your creation. Re-enter your immersive visual world whenever you want or stun your audience with your masterpiece. Note that the internal recording feature allows you to capture the visuals, but excludes the UI.

Vythm JR is simple and easy to use, with an appealing UI/UX. You can create an immersive and eye-catching collection with our multitude of modes and customizable elements. It's a user-friendly sound visualizer that supports realtime sound analysis and even allows you to export your recordings. You can apply various kinds of lighting and glow music visuals and also use features like our built-in screen effects or beat detection to experience your favorite music like you never have before.

Rudess has been the full-time keyboardist with DREAM THEATER since the recording of 1999's "Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory". Beyond DREAM THEATER, he has released a number of acclaimed solo works and has also blazed a trail in helping to evolve the art and science of keyboard controllers. He created the successful app development company Wizdom Music, which has developed award-winning apps, including MorphWiz, which won the first-ever Billboard award for "Best Music Creation App". Wizdom Music has also built apps for Intel, Microsoft and RIM.





