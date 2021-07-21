DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS Announces Summer 2021 Solo Tour

DREAM THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess has announced several solo tour dates for this summer.

He says: "I am finishing up my East Coast piano tour this week in NY and PA and starting a West Coast tour on Sep. 1. It's great to be performing again at really excellent venues. I play music from entire catalog including DREAM THEATER, solo albums and covers of some of favorite music."

Upcoming shows:

Jul. 23 - Ardmore Music Hall, Ardmore, PA

Jul. 25 - City Winery, NYC, NY

Jul. 29 – Daryl's House, Pawling, NY

Sep. 01 - Yoshi’s, Oakland, CA

Sep. 30 - Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

Sep. 06 & 7 - Hotel Café, Hollywood, CA

Sep. 09 - The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

Sep. 11 - House of Blues Voodoo Room, San Diego, CA

This past March, Rudess released his latest solo album "A Chapter In Time". The LP was created as a musical reflection of a most unusual time in our history.

"I had this kind of musical diary that I was keeping during the whole beginning [and] middle of the lockdown, which was me basically going into my studio and working with these kind of trippy piano sounds and programming these ambient colors around the piano," Jordan told "The Guitar Hour" podcast. "And I was doing that a lot. It was really very cathartic for me. It was kind of helping me even just deal with my own feelings and everything like that. So after I got a whole bunch of those together, I thought, 'I should really release this as an album' — kind of like a marker of the time period. It's really just personal, if nothing else."

Regarding his decision to release the LP via Bandcamp, which supports artists and labels through revenue sharing of sales of a band's digital music, vinyl, t-shirt, or any other product listed on the web site, Rudess said: "The music business is just such a difficult place right now. It's so hard to make any money. It's crazy, and it's so sad. So I decided I would release it on Bandcamp so I would stand a chance to pay my expenses and maybe make a few bucks — instead of putting it out on Spotify and iTunes and Amazon, all the streaming services like that."

Rudess has been the full-time keyboardist with DREAM THEATER since the recording of 1999's "Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory". Beyond DREAM THEATER, he has released a number of acclaimed solo works and has also blazed a trail in helping to evolve the art and science of keyboard controllers. He created the successful app development company Wizdom Music, which has developed award-winning apps, including MorphWiz, which won the first-ever Billboard award for "Best Music Creation App". Wizdom Music has also built apps for Intel, Microsoft and RIM.

