DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI Says It Was 'Very Cathartic' To Play Music With MIKE PORTNOY Again

DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci will release his second solo album, "Terminal Velocity" in the fall via Sound Mind Music/The Orchard. The follow-up to 2005's "Suspended Animation" features guest musicians Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO, ex-DREAM THEATER) on drums and Dave LaRue (DIXIE DREGS) on bass. The effort marks the first time Petrucci and Portnoy recorded together in over a decade, as well as the first since Portnoy departed DREAM THEATER.
"Having Mike play drums on this record was really special for me, and he did an absolutely incredible job navigating the various styles and technical challenges my music presented in the way that only he can do," Petrucci told Billboard. "It was very cathartic for the both of us, I think, to be playing music together again after all these years, and it really felt great. Mike's spirited, intuitive and energetic playing truly helped to elevate these new songs to a level that I couldn't be happier with."
Portnoy, who co-founded DREAM THEATER more than 30 years ago, abruptly quit the band in September 2010 while on tour with AVENGED SEVENFOLD. He has since been replaced by Mike Mangini (ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME, JAMES LABRIE, STEVE VAI).
Since the 2010 departure of Portnoy, Petrucci, along with keyboardist Jordan Rudess, has taken on much of the songwriting load for DREAM THEATER, including 2016's controversial double concept album, "The Astonishing", and last year's "Distance Over Time".
Earlier this month, Petrucci told the official DREAM THEATER fan club that out of the nine songs on "Terminal Velocity", two of them he had played live during the "G3" tours and at his guitar camp. "One of them is a really old song from the early '90s when I was doing guitar clinics," he explained. "Actually, it's called 'Gemini', and there's a snippet of it on the 'Rock Discipline' video I did back in '95; there's a little bit of me playing that. So, for anybody that knows of that song, it's sort of an interesting little throwback to that, 'cause I never got a chance to really record it properly. There was one song I had written, I guess, around the same time as 'Happy Song' and 'Glassy-Eyed Zombies' that I played on 'G3', but I never did anything with it. Honestly, I kind of forgot I had it. It's called 'The Way Things Fall'. When I was looking through all my files and everything, I was, like, 'I forgot about this song,' and I had a full demo of it. I was, like, 'This is really cool.' So I was able to record that for real. And then that leaves the remaining five songs, which are all brand new. And I wrote those and recorded those, along with the other four, again, over about two months."
JOHN PETRUCCI - TERMINAL VELOCITY@JPetrucci - Guitar
Dave LaRue - Bass@MikePortnoy - Drums
⠀
TERMINAL VELOCITY
THE ODDFATHER
HAPPY SONG
GEMINI
OUT OF THE BLUE
GLASSY-EYED ZOMBIES
THE WAY THINGS FALL
SNAKE IN MY BOOT
TEMPLE OF CIRCADIA#johnpetrucci #mikeportnoy #davelarue pic.twitter.com/K48H9NniSy
— Mike Portnoy ? (@MikePortnoy) July 1, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).