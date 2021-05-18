DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI Is Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of ERNIE BALL MUSIC MAN Signature Guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man and signature artist John Petrucci are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the John Petrucci signature guitar. For over two decades, the world-renowned DREAM THEATER guitarist has partnered and collaborated with Ernie Ball Music Man, crafting some of the world's most forward-thinking and innovative signature instruments.

To celebrate 20 years, Ernie Ball Music Man is offering a limited-edition 20th-anniversary JP as well as a limited-edition 20th-anniversary Majesty. Both are available now in either a six- or seven-string version.

With footage dating back to the early 2000s, the 19-minute documentary below examines the evolution of John Petrucci signature guitar, his relationship with the Ernie Ball Music Man, and features extensive interviews with Petrucci, Sterling Ball and members of the Ernie Ball Music Man engineering and product development team, who each worked on the first JP guitar design with John and have been an instrumental part of its progression since the beginning.

DREAM THEATER recently completed work on the follow-up to 2019's "Distance Over Time" album for a tentative fall 2021 release.

"Distance Over Time" marked DREAM THEATER's first album for for Sony Music's progressive imprint InsideOut Music. The group spent 25 years recording under various labels in the Warner Music Group system, most recently Roadrunner Records, which released five albums by the band between 2007 and 2016.

DREAM THEATER released its ninth career live album, "Distant Memories - Live In London", last fall. Recorded at DREAM THEATER's sold-out show at the Apollo Theatre in London, the live release documents the band's world tour in support of "Distance Over Time" and the 20th anniversary of their seminal concept album "Metropolis Part 2 - Scenes From A Memory".

