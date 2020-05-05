DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI: 2020 Line of Signature Guitars Available From ERNIE BALL MUSIC MAN

Ernie Ball Music Man, the world's leading manufacturer of musical instruments, guitar strings and accessories, has announced the availability of the all-new 2020 line of John Petrucci (DREAM THEATER) signature guitars.

The Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty guitar features a flamed maple shield seated in a lightweight Okoume body. A glossy translucent finish on the front and back showcases the beautiful wood combination for a striking appearance. Signature DiMarzio Dreamcatcher (bridge) and Rainmaker (neck) pickups, combined with an onboard piezo bridge system, give the Majesty a focused and highly versatile palette of tones. Available in four new finishes: Pink Sand, Red Phoenix, Smoked Pearl, and Ember Glow. The all-new Majesties are now available with retail pricing starting at $2,999.00.

Ernie Ball Music Man is also introducing the "Purple Nebula" Majesty. Carefully chosen tonewoods converge to create an instrument that yields extraordinary beauty and tone. The Majesty three-piece neck is constructed with two strips of Honduran mahogany and a center strip of flamed maple, which is visible through a translucent burst finish. The body showcases a carved, highly figured quilt maple top over alder sides and a neck-through center of mahogany and maple. The electronics package includes signature DiMarzio Dreamcatcher (bridge) and Rainmaker (neck) pickups, which, combined with an onboard piezo bridge system, give the Majesty a more focused and highly versatile palette of tones. Available as either a 6-string or 7-string, and with a limited run of only 200 guitars worldwide, each Purple Nebula Majesty will be accompanied by a backplate signed by John Petrucci, and a numbered certificate of authenticity. The Purple Nebula Majesty is now availability with retail pricing beginning at $5,299.00.

The 2020 JP15 features a lightweight Okoume body with a figured maple top. Figured roasted maple neck and fingerboard add just the right amount of snap and brightness while providing more stability in ever-changing climates. The JP15 is powered by twin custom DiMarzio Illuminator pickups, piezo bridge system and on-board 20db gain boost. Available in 6-string or 7-string models with Ernie Ball Music Man JP tremolo, 3-way toggle pickup selector, and Ernie Ball Music Man hardshell case. Now available in Cerulean Paradise finish. The 2020 JP15 is now available with retail pricing beginning at $3,249.00.

The JP maple top features an alder body with a mahogany tone block and figured maple top, and Honduran Mahogany neck with East Indian Rosewood fingerboard. The JP BFR is powered by DiMarzio Liquifire & Crunch Lab pickups, piezo bridge system, and a coil-splitting tone pot. Available in 6- or 7-string with Music Man JP tremolo, 3-way Toggle pickup selector and Ernie Ball Music Man hardshell case. Koa Top option includes Mahogany body and neck with an ebony fretboard. Available in Dragon Blood finish, with a choice of quilt or flame top. The 2020 JP Maple Top is now available with retail pricing beginning at $3,249.00.

Regarding the new 2020 models, Petrucci stated: "I am extremely proud and very excited to introduce the new Majesty and JP15 colors for 2020! Every year the incredibly talented team over at Ernie Ball Music Man dream up the most unique and stunning finishes that take my signature guitars to new artistic heights. The sleek, performance-centric design of the Majesty and the unrelenting powerhouse attitude of the JP15, both outfitted with my signature DiMarzio pickups, make them two models that are so creatively inspiring that I just can't them put down once I start playing them. From the visionary lines to the incredible feel, beautiful surfaces and epic tones, they are the ultimate musical machines one can ever dream of experiencing. These brand-new 2020 colors and finishes will continue to propel the Majesty and the JP15 far into the guitar universe for years to come."

