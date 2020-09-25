DREAM THEATER To Release 'Distant Memories - Live In London' In November

Progressive music titans DREAM THEATER have announced the latest live installment in their impressive 31-year catalog of releases. Due on November 27, the band is set to unleash its ninth career live album, "Distant Memories - Live In London". Recorded at their sold-out show at the Apollo Theatre in London, the live release documents the band's popular world tour in support of their latest critically acclaimed studio album "Distance Over Time" and the 20th anniversary of their seminal concept album "Metropolis Part 2 - Scenes From A Memory".

Fans can check out the live version of "Pale Blue Dot" from "Distant Memories - Live In London" below.

Says guitarist John Petrucci: "Whether you had a chance to see this tour in person and want to relive what was hopefully an awesome concert experience or enjoying the performance on video for the first time, 'Distant Memories - Live In London' very accurately and very beautifully captures the energy and excitement we all felt together at the Apollo this past February."

"Distant Memories - Live In London" is the band's first since 2014's "Breaking The Fourth Wall". The new live release will be available in various configurations including digital only, a 3-CD and 2 DVD multibox, a 3-CD and 2 Blu-Ray digipak with slipcase, a limited deluxe 3-CD + 2 Blu-Ray + 2 DVD Artbook and a limited 4-LP and 3-CD box set. The video components will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at the band as they get ready for the shows. All formats of "Distant Memories - Live In London" are now available for pre-order here.

"Distant Memories - Live In London" track listing:

01. Untethered Angel

02. A Nightmare To Remember

03. Fall Into The Light

04. Barstool Warrior

05. In The Presence Of Enemies – Part 1

06. Pale Blue Dot

07. Scenes Live Intro

08. Scene One: Regression

09. Scene Two: I. Overture 1928

10. Scene Two: Ii. Strange Déjà Vu

11. Scene Three: I. Through My Words

12. Scene Three: Ii. Fatal Tragedy

13. Scene Four: Beyond This Life

14. Scene Five: Through Her Eyes

15. Scene Six: Home

16. Scene Seven: I. The Dance Of Eternity

17. Scene Seven: Ii. One Last Time

18. Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On

19. Scene Nine: Finally Free

20. At Wit's End

21. Paralyzed (bonus track)

Photo credit: Nidhal Marzouk

