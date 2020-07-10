DREAM THEATER Singer JAMES LABRIE's Son CHANCE Launches FALSET; Debut Album Due In October

Canadian rock group FALSET will release its debut album, "We Follow Or Lead The Way", on October 16. The band is comprised of Zach Copeland (vocals/guitar), Braeden Kozy (guitar), Riley Fields (bass) and Chance LaBrie (drums), son of DREAM THEATER singer James LaBrie.
"We Follow Or Lead The Way" was produced by Zach Copeland and mixed by Nolly Getgood (PERIPHERY, DEVIN TOWNSEND). The album combines metalcore, modern rock, djent, and prog elements highlighted by heavy-hitting breakdowns, soaring melodic vocals, and virtuosic guitar solos for a collection of exciting and memorable material.
Chance LaBrie said: "This album was made at my uncle david's cottage. It was nice to get away from all of of life's distractions and have a relaxing environment to write this album in with the boys. Then Nolly just brought it up a whole other level with the huge mix."
Added Copeland: "We were just experimenting as we were writing and this is what came out of it. It was a lot of fun to make."
Track listing:
01. Kingdom 02. Give 03. Fire At Will 04. We Follow Or Lead The Way 05. Rock Bottom 06. Hollow Saints 07. Dear Heaven Dear Saints 08. Without A Trace 09. 9 Minute Drive 10. Smoke & Mirrors
A teaser video can be seen below.
