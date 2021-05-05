DREAM THEATER Announces 'Lost Not Forgotten Archives'; YTSEJAM RECORDS Catalog To Be Reissued

DREAM THEATER, the two-time Grammy-nominated legends of progressive music, have announced the "Lost Not Forgotten Archives". This fresh collaboration between the band and record label InsideOut Music will see the virtuosic quintet's long-standing Ytsejam Records catalog reissued, alongside some brand new additions to this special collectors series. (Ytsejam is the label imprint which DREAM THEATER had been using for years to release official bootlegs of live recordings ["Ytsejam" is "Majesty" spelled backwards; MAJESTY was DREAM THEATER's original band name].)
Ytsejam Records previously played host to DREAM THEATER's official bootleg release collection comprising of live shows, demos and studio outtakes from throughout the band's prolific career. As part of the "Lost Not Forgotten Archives", the entirety of the collection will be reissued on CD, as well as for the very first time on vinyl and digital, with brand new artwork and packaging. The band has also been busy digging into its encyclopedic vault to find some very special, previously unreleased material. The first brand new release in the reinvigorated archival series will be a recording of the band's start-to-finish performance of its classic second studio album, "Images & Words", taken from its performance at Tokyo, Japan's legendary Budokan venue in September of 2017.
Following this inaugural "Lost Not Forgotten Archives" release, the extensive back catalogue of Ytsejam Records offerings will start to be reissued throughout the next several years. Plenty more previously unreleased material will get its initial publication, presenting an absolute treasure trove of DREAM THEATER music for fans both old and new to explore.
Back in 2012, DREAM THEATER vocalist James LaBrie denied that Ytsejam Records died with the departure of DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy in 2010, LaBrie replied, "No, it didn't die," he said. "I've been taking care of that, so I've got each night's recordings, and I've documented it. There is so much stuff from all around the world from this last tour that I already have documented and put into a master list that these particular nights… What I did is I took them from certain areas of the world, and it sounds incredible. It's just a matter of it making sense for us, when we're gonna release the next Ytsejam [recording]. But it will happen. I can guarantee you — it will happen. At this point, it's not a priority. But the stuff is there. Right now we have more than enough that we can release an amazing Ytsejam release right now — definitely. So it's just gonna be when we feel, as a band, 'Okay, let's finally put it together and let's get it out there.' I have a few ideas where it could be really… something cool, some added features that would be really cool. And the other guys are involved, too, so it's very collective as to how we want the first Ytsejam [release] — post-Mike's involvement, with all those previous Ytsejam [releases]… We want it to have a really big impact."
