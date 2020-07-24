DRAGONFORCE's HERMAN LI And SAM TOTMAN Show You How To Write An ALESTORM Song In 10 Minutes (Video)

A week after attempting to write a SABATON-style song in 10 minutes, DRAGONFORCE guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman returned to Twitch to take a stab at composing a song in the vein of Scottish pirate metallers ALESTORM. Video of the resulting session has since been uploaded to DRAGONFORCE's official YouTube channel and can be seen below.

Li recently told Nuclear Blast's "Saturday Night Lockdown" that he and his bandmates have stayed creative during the coronavirus downtime.

"We played our first show [in support of our eighth full-length LP, 'Extreme Power Metal'] on the album release date [last September], which was on TwitchCon, which is a Twitch convention," he said. "And we got that streamed to, like, 1.7 million people. Everything started out great — it was awesome. We had a sold-out tour happening. Everything was going well. We were gonna film a music video for every single DRAGONFORCE song on the album, and we got halfway through it, and COVID-19 happened. So the tour stopped. And some videos, we can't complete them. We filmed all of it, but we need some more footage. So we've got videos on hold now. And instead, we're writing a new album. Why not? Just like everybody — you just write a new album when you're sitting at home. And strangely enough, it's almost finished. [Laughs]"

DRAGONFORCE's recent European and North American tour dates marked the band's first with new bassist and backing vocalist Alicia Vigil (VIGIL OF WAR), who joined DRAGONFORCE in January. Last August, DRAGONFORCE parted ways with longtime bassist Frédéric Leclercq. Playing bass for the group at some its shows late last year was Damien Rainaud, who produced "Extreme Power Metal".

ALESTORM's latest album, "Curse Of The Crystal Coconut", was released on May 29 via Napalm Records.

