DRAGONFORCE's GEE ANZALONE To Miss U.S. Tour; AQUILES PRIESTER To Step In

Drummer Gee Anzalone will be forced to miss DRAGONFORCE's upcoming U.S. tour due to health issues and will be temporarily replaced by Aquiles Priester (ANGRA, TONY MACALPINE, W.A.S.P.).

Anzalone's absence from the trek was announced earlier today via DRAGONFORCE's social media.

The band wrote: "DRAGONFORCE are sad to announce that drummer Gee Anzalone will not be performing on the upcoming US tour. Gee has been hospitalised for Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. Virtuoso drummer Aquiles Priester will perform on the upcoming DRAGONFORCE US Tour while Gee recovers."

Guitarist Herman Li said in a statement: "We will miss our brother Gee on the upcoming U.S. tour, but health is most important. We wish Gee a speedy recovery and we know he will be back on tour with us soon. We want to thank our friend Aquiles for stepping up and helping us out on short notice."

DRAGONFORCE's U.S. headlining tour will begin on March 5 in Phoenix, Arizona and end on March 21 in Brooklyn, New York. Support on the trek will come from UNLEASH THE ARCHERS and VISIONS OF ATLANTIS.

DRAGONFORCE's recent European tour marked the band's first with new bassist and backing vocalist Alicia Vigil (VIGIL OF WAR), who joined DRAGONFORCE in January.

Last August, DRAGONFORCE parted ways with longtime bassist Frédéric Leclercq. Playing bass for the group at some its shows late last year was Damien Rainaud, who produced DRAGONFORCE's eighth full-length album, "Extreme Power Metal".

"Extreme Power Metal" came out in September. Li stated about the effort: "This album again combines the best of DRAGONFORCE in an even bigger, more epic way than we have ever done before."

